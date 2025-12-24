Awkward Timing: Hillary Clinton Shares Throwback Photo of Husband Bill After Epstein Files Expose His Past Bond With Late Pedophile
Dec. 24 2025, Updated 6:02 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton raised eyebrows after sharing a throwback family photo of herself, husband Bill Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea — just days after newly released Epstein files fueled speculation about the former president's past.
The former secretary of state posted the festive snap via Instagram on Wednesday, December 24, alongside the caption, "Wishing everyone celebrating a cozy Christmas Eve!"
In the photo, Hillary and Bill were all smiles as they posed for a group picture with their only child. The image was dated December 24, 1991 — just months before former President Clinton was first linked to Jeffrey Epstein in 1992, when the late pedophile donated to his presidential campaign.
The image appeared to have been taken at a holiday church service, as the Clintons were pictured with a man who looked like a pastor.
For the occasion, Bill sported a gray blazer jacket, while Hillary donned a beige turtleneck sweater and a stylish black headband.
While the post was meant to send positive vibes in celebration of the holiday, the upload left an awkward impression for some given the current news cycle.
Hillary's throwback post comes amid renewed attention surrounding Bill’s past ties to Jeffrey — who died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting his federal trial behind bars — following the Department of Justice's release of documents related to the late pedophile, his trafficking crimes and famous friendships.
Bill has long denied any wrongdoing but has openly acknowledged being pals with the disgraced financier between the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The release of the Epstein files, however, put their bond on full display, with Bill being seen relaxing in a hot tub, swimming alongside the deceased criminal's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and hanging out with his late pal.
Bill was quick to break silence after the files became available to the public, as he issued a surprising statement demanding for the full release of documents and images he's featured in.
"We call on President [Donald] Trump to direct Attorney General [Pam] Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," his spokesman Angel Ureña declared just two days before Hillary's December 24 upload.
The statement continued, "This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General)."
"The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves," the message added. "However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."