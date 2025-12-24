Politics Awkward Timing: Hillary Clinton Shares Throwback Photo of Husband Bill After Epstein Files Expose His Past Bond With Late Pedophile Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton uploaded a throwback photo with her family following the release of the Epstein files. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 24 2025, Updated 6:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Hillary Clinton raised eyebrows after sharing a throwback family photo of herself, husband Bill Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea — just days after newly released Epstein files fueled speculation about the former president's past. The former secretary of state posted the festive snap via Instagram on Wednesday, December 24, alongside the caption, "Wishing everyone celebrating a cozy Christmas Eve!" In the photo, Hillary and Bill were all smiles as they posed for a group picture with their only child. The image was dated December 24, 1991 — just months before former President Clinton was first linked to Jeffrey Epstein in 1992, when the late pedophile donated to his presidential campaign.

View this post on Instagram Source: @hillaryclinton/Instagram Hillary Clinton shared a picture from December 1991 of herself, her husband, Bill Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea.

The image appeared to have been taken at a holiday church service, as the Clintons were pictured with a man who looked like a pastor. For the occasion, Bill sported a gray blazer jacket, while Hillary donned a beige turtleneck sweater and a stylish black headband.

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton appeared several times in the Epstein files.

While the post was meant to send positive vibes in celebration of the holiday, the upload left an awkward impression for some given the current news cycle. Hillary's throwback post comes amid renewed attention surrounding Bill’s past ties to Jeffrey — who died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting his federal trial behind bars — following the Department of Justice's release of documents related to the late pedophile, his trafficking crimes and famous friendships.

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton has not been implicated in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Bill has long denied any wrongdoing but has openly acknowledged being pals with the disgraced financier between the late 1990s and early 2000s. The release of the Epstein files, however, put their bond on full display, with Bill being seen relaxing in a hot tub, swimming alongside the deceased criminal's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and hanging out with his late pal.

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton demanded the DOJ complete their release of documents and photographs involving the former president.

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHt COMMITTEE/DOJ Bill Clinton was friends with Jeffrey Epstein between the 1990s and 2000s.