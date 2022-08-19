Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional On 'Today' While Honoring Colleague Richard Engel's Late 6-Year-Old Son

Gone too soon. One day after NBC anchor Richard Engel announced his 6-year-old son Henry has died, his colleague Hoda Kotb emotionally addressed the tragedy on Today.

"We have heartbreaking news to share with you about a member of our NBC News family," the mom-of-two began. "Henry Engel, Richard Engel and Mary Forrest's 6-year-old son, has passed away. Henry suffered from a rare disease, it's called Rett syndrome."