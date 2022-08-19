Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional On 'Today' While Honoring Colleague Richard Engel's Late 6-Year-Old Son
Gone too soon. One day after NBC anchor Richard Engel announced his 6-year-old son Henry has died, his colleague Hoda Kotb emotionally addressed the tragedy on Today.
"We have heartbreaking news to share with you about a member of our NBC News family," the mom-of-two began. "Henry Engel, Richard Engel and Mary Forrest's 6-year-old son, has passed away. Henry suffered from a rare disease, it's called Rett syndrome."
"Over the last few years, Richard and Mary have shared their journey with our viewers to shed light on this disorder and so other struggling families with it wouldn't feel quite so alone," Kotb added before a video montage showed footage of the tot as well as his grieving parents discussing his diagnosis.
The couple, who also have son Theo, said their eldest child was just 2 when they found out he had the condition, which is a "lifelong, permanent, untreatable, physical and intellectual impairment."
Henry went to therapy everyday to strengthen his muscles as he was unable to walk, speak or feed himself, though on occasion, he uttered words like "dada" and could sit up on his own.
Prior to his passing, they brought him to a hospital so doctors could investigate the illness further in hopes of one day finding a cure.
"All of us are sending our love," Kotb gushed. "So many people watching our show see Richard standing in a very dangerous place covering something, unaware that at home, he was struggling what was the biggest battle."
Despite her rumored feud with Savannah Guthrie, the mom-of-two read out the latter's social media post that paid tribute to the child. "My dear Henry, you will be missed," Guthrie wrote. "I will always remember the twinkle in your eye. We will keep fighting for you."
Engel revealed the tragedy via Twitter. "Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle," he shared. "We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard.
To donate to the Texas children's hospital in support of funding Rett syndrome research, click here.