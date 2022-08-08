'Today' Staffers Back Hoda Kotb As Feud With Savannah Guthrie Rages
A network divided!
As tensions reportedly rise between Today anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, staffers at the NBC daytime talk series have allegedly started taking sides, seemingly standing with the Kathie Lee & Hoda alum.
Described as being “so warm and friendly” per one unnamed insider, the 57-year-old journalist is allegedly the team’s “absolute favorite,” thanks in part to her reportedly kind demeanor.
Alongside learning the names of her colleagues, the star allegedly is a "great mentor off-camera,” regularly interacting with fellow staff members and taking time to answer questions from interns working on the long-running morning program.
PERSONALITY CLASH: INSIDE DETAILS ON 'TODAY' SHOW HOSTS SAVANNAH GUTHRIE & HODA KOTB'S SIMMERING FEUD
By contrast, the source reportedly remained tight-lipped when it came to 50-year-old Guthrie.
NEW FEUDS: WHICH 'TODAY' COHOSTS REPORTEDLY 'CAN'T STAND' EACH OTHER ONCE THE CAMERAS ARE OFF?
In late June, an anonymous insider revealed that the NBC icons reportedly "can't stand each other” behind-the-scenes, OK! previously reported.
"Savannah is the boss,” they told The Sun, noting that Guthrie was allegedly gunning for Willie Geist to serve as her co-host following the exit of disgraced anchor Matt Lauer.
As Geist’s ratings “were just not up to par for the network,” longtime anchor Kotb ultimately landed the position. "Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot,” they added.
SENSATIONAL CALLS FOR SAVANNAH GUTHRIE TO BE FIRED FROM 'TODAY' SHOW OVER HODA KOTB FEUD
Yet it seems staffers aren’t the only ones with a lack of nice things to say about Guthrie. Recently, fans started taking to social media, insisting that the network fire the anchor as her feud with Kotb alleged rages on.
"I just read something that states Savannah and Hoda aren’t getting along,” wrote one fan. “I just want to say that this show would not be this good without Hoda..."
“I'm so sick of Savannah Guthrie being rude, loud, always interrupting and talking over everyone,” added another. “Love everyone on the show, but she needs to GO!"
The Sun was the first news outlet to report on the Today staff’s alleged allegiance to Kotb.