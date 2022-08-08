'Today' Staffers Back Hoda Kotb As Feud With Savannah Guthrie Rages

A network divided!

As tensions reportedly rise between Today anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, staffers at the NBC daytime talk series have allegedly started taking sides, seemingly standing with the Kathie Lee & Hoda alum.

Described as being “so warm and friendly” per one unnamed insider, the 57-year-old journalist is allegedly the team’s “absolute favorite,” thanks in part to her reportedly kind demeanor.