'Today' Anchor Hoda Kotb On Past Romances: I'm 'Always A Pleaser' In Relationships

Months after Today host Hoda Kotb announced her split from longtime partner Joel Schiffman, the reporter has seemingly taken some time for self-reflection.

In a new interview, the NBC staple explained that despite her self-described tendencies to “always” act as a “pleaser” in relationships, she still stands by her romantic decisions.

"I liked every phase I was in," the newswoman shared, citing her daughters as reasons why her time with Schiffman was particularly worthwhile. "I feel like because of Joel, I have Haley and Hope. Without question, I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone,” she continued.