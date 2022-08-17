'Today' Anchor Hoda Kotb On Past Romances: I'm 'Always A Pleaser' In Relationships
Months after Today host Hoda Kotb announced her split from longtime partner Joel Schiffman, the reporter has seemingly taken some time for self-reflection.
In a new interview, the NBC staple explained that despite her self-described tendencies to “always” act as a “pleaser” in relationships, she still stands by her romantic decisions.
"I liked every phase I was in," the newswoman shared, citing her daughters as reasons why her time with Schiffman was particularly worthwhile. "I feel like because of Joel, I have Haley and Hope. Without question, I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone,” she continued.
'HE'S A GREAT DAD': HODA KOTB SAYS SHE & EX JOEL SCHIFFMAN HAVE NO ILL WILL BETWEEN THEM AFTER SPLIT
Back in January, Kotb revealed that she and Schiffman had called off their relationship after eight years, telling Today’s audiences that she and her then-fiancé realized they’re stronger as friends than they are as romantic partners.
"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” the media maven said during the program’s January 31 episode. “We decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.”
HODA KOTB & JOEL SCHIFFMAN CALL IT QUITS AFTER 8 YEARS TOGETHER: DECIDED 'WE ARE BETTER AS FRIENDS'
And it seems Kotb and Schiffman’s friendship is still going strong. In the same interview, the TV star shared that the former flames are still on positive terms even months after their split.
"Sometimes relationships evolve. Sometimes perfectly nice people can go their separate ways. Sometimes a relationship ends on your last breath, and sometimes it ends before that, and that's okay," Kotb explained.
"I don't regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here,” she continued, appearing to reference her status as a mom of two.
Kotb’s new interview first appeared in a People article, first published on Wednesday, August 17.