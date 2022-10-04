Hoda Kotb Admits She Wants To Be 'Set Up' By Pal Jenna Bush Hager Following Joel Schiffman Split

Though Kotb and Schiffman split, the former said there were no hard feelings between the two.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she previously said. "So we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season," she added.