Hoda Kotb Teased by Andy Cohen for 'Hosting Gentlemen Callers' at Her House as She Dishes on Her 'Confusing' and 'Hard' Dating Life

Hoda Kotb just gave a rare update on her dating life post-divorce. The media personality, 61, surprised her former co-host Jenna Bush Hager for her birthday during the Tuesday, November 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. As the duo caught up, guest star Andy Cohen teased Kotb about hosting men at her home now that she's single.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Hoda Kotb surprised Jenna Bush Hager on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The 61-year-old was impressed with herself for having shindigs at her house for her children. "This is at my house! I'm having people over! I'm hosting parties!" she exclaimed. "Are you hosting gentleman callers?" Cohen, 57, asked as Kotb's mouth hung open. "I'm sure there are," Bush Hager, 44, quipped. "Knock knock...Uncle Tony's here. Hope, go make Uncle Tony that drink he likes. Extra olives!" the Bravo host continued to tease.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Hoda Kotb was previously married to Burzis Kanga.

Kotb asked Cohen how he's navigated dating while being a single parent, to which he admitted he hasn't dated much. "It's hard. It's confusing, and it's hard...but you find a way," she revealed. "I have gone out a little bit. Not on dates yet." Cohen advised her to "roll up in guys' DMs" and "send a flame emoji" to someone. "Is there anybody we should DM right now?" Bush Hager cheered on her friend.

Hoda Kotb Calls Off Engagement to Joel Schiffman

Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb was previously engaged to Joel Schiffman.

Kotb was previously engaged to Joel Schiffman, but the duo called off their wedding in 2022 after approximately eight years together. They share daughters Hope, 6, and Haley, 8, via adoption. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends," she explained on Today at the time. "It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, a season or a lifetime. This was for a season."

Hoda Kotb's Past Marriage

Source: @hodakotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb has two daughters.