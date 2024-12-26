or
Hoda Kotb and Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman Reunite to Spend Christmas With Daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5: Photos

Photo of Joel Schiffman, Hoda Kotb and their daughters.
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman announced their split in January 2022.

By:

Dec. 26 2024, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Hoda Kotb and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, put their differences aside for the holidays.

The formerly engaged couple reunited to give their daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, a special Christmas with their parents on Wednesday, December 25.

hoda kotb ex fiance joel schiffman reunite christmas daughters photos
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb shares her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope 5, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The TODAY show star took to Instagram with a glimpse inside how her family spent the festive holiday — revealing she, Schiffman, their kids and Kotb's mom and sister all stayed in their matching Christmas pajamas for the entirety of the day.

"Merry Christmas🎄🎄," she captioned her first post on Wednesday, which featured a group shot of the television personality, Hoda's mom, Sameha, her sister, Hala, and her two daughters.

hoda kotb ex fiance joel schiffman reunite christmas daughters photos
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Joel Schiffman joined Hoda Kotb, his kids and the 'TODAY' star's family for Christmas.

The second slide showcased Hoda, Joel and their two little girls smiling wide in front of a Christmas tree with wrapped and unwrapped presents scattered across the room.

In another upload, Hoda paired together a montage of videos and pictures from the day, writing: "Merry merry!"

In a third post, Hoda, Joel, Sameha and Hala all smiled for the camera while lounging on the couch. The NBC staffer displayed black text over the selfie, which read, "time stamp: 3:20 [p.m. and] still in Christmas jammies.

"Raise your hand if you are still in your Christmas jammies and watching football🎄💚❤️," she captioned the upload, which also included a picture snapped by Hoda of herself smiling in front of the TV screen as Netflix's broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs game played in the background.

MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb

hoda kotb ex fiance joel schiffman reunite christmas daughters photos
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb and her family stayed in pajamas all of Christmas!

"Time stamp: 5:55. Dinner a la Joel. Still in Christmas jammies," she wrote over a final photo shared on Wednesday.

In the image, Hoda and Joel's daughters hugged one another at the table, as the little girl's mom, dad, aunt and grandma enjoyed their meals.

Hoda's Christmas celebration comes almost two years after the television journalist announced her and Joel's decision to separate.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Hoda revealed during an episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna in January 2022 after viewers noticed she stopped wearing her engagement ring.

hoda kotb ex fiance joel schiffman reunite christmas daughters photos
Source: @hodakotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb documented her family's day, which involved watching the NFL on Netflix.

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season," she explained.

Admitting the discussion felt "weird and awkward," Hoda said she had been "struggling with ... 'What do I say? How do I say it?'"

Hoda and Joel first went public with their relationship in 2015 after dating quietly for a couple years prior.

Joel popped the question in November 2019 during an intimate dinner by the beach.

