Why Hoda Kotb and Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman Called Off Their Engagement Despite Both Being 'Great Human Beings'

"Joel is one of the best people I know, and he really is a great human being," Kotb gushed of her former lover, whom she shares her two adopted daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, with. "And I feel like I’m a pretty great human being, but sometimes two great human beings together isn’t quite enough to make it work."

As for what led to their relationship's demise, Kotb admitted she and Schiffman were "growing in different paces" for quite some time, causing it to become "hard to be in sync" as a couple.