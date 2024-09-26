'Time for Me to Turn the Page': Hoda Kotb and 'Today' Costars Sob as She Announces Her Departure From the Show — Watch
Hoda Kotb couldn't contain her emotions as she announced her future departure from Today on the Thursday, September 26, installment of the show.
The TV anchor noted that after spending "26 years at NBC," she'll be leaving the morning series in 2025.
"I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new," the mom-of-two explained of her milestone birthday, which she celebrated in August.
Kotb recalled having a moment of realization at her 60th birthday party, sharing, "I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’"
"And I thought, ‘It can’t get better,’ and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on," the co-anchor continued.
"And then obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," Kotb noted of her two daughters, whom she co-parents with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, 66. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."
The journalist noted she would be on the show past January 1 of next year and plans to "stay in the NBC family."
Savannah Guthrie, 52, tearfully told Kotb she's "so proud" of her.
"You have guts, for someone to leave at the top of their game ... where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun and say, 'but I dream even bigger for myself.' You inspire me."
Jenna Bush Hager, 42, quipped that they would still see each other often, joking she'll be "stalking" Kotb and showing up at her house.
Kotb also addressed her news via an Instagram post.
“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” the author confessed. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show."