Hoda Kotb Shares Uplifting Message of 'Hope' After Savannah Guthrie's 'Vulnerable' Mom, 84, Goes Missing

Hoda Kotb is sending her support to longtime friend and former Today costar Savannah Guthrie as she continues to search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. On the morning of Monday, February 2, Hoda posted a picture of a rainbow on Instagram with the word "hope" written across it, and she followed up by sharing a photo of Savannah and her mom smiling during happier times. She added a heart and praying hands emoji to her uploads.

Savannah Guthrie Skips 'Today' Filming

As OK! reported, Savannah was absent from the February 2 episode of Today after news about her mom missing in Arizona broke the night prior. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," she told fans in a public statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900."

Shenielle Jones stepped in for the star alongside Craig Melvin, who said on the show, "We want to get right to what is a deeply personal story for us, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s beloved mother, has been reported missing in Arizona."

When Was Savannah Guthrie's Mom Last Seen?

The TV star's mother was last seen on Saturday, January 31, at around 9:30 p.m. inside her Cataline Foothills, Ariz., home. Nancy has "no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed, though he noted she's "not in good physical health" and a "vulnerable adult."

"We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can. I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this but it is very concerning," the officer spilled. "I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us," he added, confessing that foul play hasn't been ruled out.

Savannah Guthrie Has Always Been Close With Her Mom

