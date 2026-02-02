or
OK Magazine
Hoda Kotb Shares Uplifting Message of 'Hope' After Savannah Guthrie's 'Vulnerable' Mom, 84, Goes Missing

Composite photo of Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a day.

Feb. 2 2026, Updated 10:56 a.m. ET

Hoda Kotb is sending her support to longtime friend and former Today costar Savannah Guthrie as she continues to search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

On the morning of Monday, February 2, Hoda posted a picture of a rainbow on Instagram with the word "hope" written across it, and she followed up by sharing a photo of Savannah and her mom smiling during happier times. She added a heart and praying hands emoji to her uploads.

Savannah Guthrie Skips 'Today' Filming

Photo of Hoda Kotb is sending her support to good friend Savannah Guthrie as she searches for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.
Source: mega

Hoda Kotb is sending her support to good friend Savannah Guthrie as she searches for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

As OK! reported, Savannah was absent from the February 2 episode of Today after news about her mom missing in Arizona broke the night prior.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," she told fans in a public statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900."

Source: @hodakotb/instagram

Hoda Kotb posted on Instagram about Savannah Guthrie's missing mom.

Shenielle Jones stepped in for the star alongside Craig Melvin, who said on the show, "We want to get right to what is a deeply personal story for us, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s beloved mother, has been reported missing in Arizona."

When Was Savannah Guthrie's Mom Last Seen?

Hoda Kotb

Photo of Nancy Guthrie is 'in sound mind' but 'not in good physical health,' the sheriff shared.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie is 'in sound mind' but 'not in good physical health,' the sheriff shared.

The TV star's mother was last seen on Saturday, January 31, at around 9:30 p.m. inside her Cataline Foothills, Ariz., home.

Nancy has "no cognitive issues at all. She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed, though he noted she's "not in good physical health" and a "vulnerable adult."

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

"We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can. I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this but it is very concerning," the officer spilled.

"I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us," he added, confessing that foul play hasn't been ruled out.

Savannah Guthrie Has Always Been Close With Her Mom

Photo of Nancy Guthrie lives in Arizona.
Source: mega

Nancy Guthrie lives in Arizona.

Nancy has made several appearances on Today over the years, with Savannah raving over how her mom always supported her career "dreams."

Savannah also credited her mother for helping her parent her own two children, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

"You don’t spoon feed your kids. You teach them how to eat for themselves," the NBC star shared of her mom's advice. "It’s like everything. If we’re doing it right, there, they should be self-sufficient. They’re not supposed to be needy. They’re not supposed to need us. And also, we’re not supposed to be the center of their universes."

Savannah's father passed away when she was a senior in high school.

