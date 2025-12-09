'Today' Show Surprise! Sheinelle Jones Replaces Hoda Kotb as Jenna Bush Hager's Permanent Co-Host Months After Husband's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Sheinelle Jones is closing out a difficult year on a positive note. The beloved NBC star, who joined the Today show family in October 2014, was officially announced as Jenna Bush Hager's permanent co-host for the morning news program's 10 o'clock hour. Bush Hager had been joined by a variety of guest co-hosts — including Jones — for almost a year since her former costar Hoda Kotb retired from Today in January.

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube Sheinelle Jones' new 'Today' gig was announced on Tuesday, December 9.

The Today show revealed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, December 9, noting Jones, 47, would start to appear next to Bush Hager, 44, during the fourth hour of their daily program "in the new year." "After nearly a year of rotating 60 contenders, Jenna Bush Hager has found her permanent co-host for the fourth hour of TODAY: Sheinelle Jones!" the upload's caption read. "On Jan. 12, Sheinelle will become the fourth hour’s first permanent co-host since Hoda Kotb departed the show." The message confirmed Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer will remain co-hosts of Today's third hour.

Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones joined the 'Today' show family in October 2014.

Jones' new permanent gig won't be the first time she's sat alongside Bush Hager for the beloved morning broadcast, as she appeared as a guest-host of TODAY with Jenna & Friends in September. "At the time, Sheinelle also compared her guest co-hosting stint to a date," the caption noted, recalling how Jones told Bush Hager: "Hopefully this will be a date where you walk away and go, 'OK, hopefully she calls me tomorrow!’" In response, Bush Hager teased: "You're coming back."

Sheinelle Jones Returned to 'Today' After Husband Uche Ojeh's Death

Source: MEGA Sheinelle Jones took a brief hiatus in light of her husband Uche Ojeh's death.

Jones' exciting career update comes after she took a brief hiatus from Today in the months leading up to and after her husband Uche Ojeh's devastating death. Her longtime lover died from brain cancer at age 45 in May. Savannah Guthrie announced the upsetting news during the Friday, May 23, broadcast of Today while holding back tears. "With profound sadness we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our dear friend and Today co-host Sheinelle Jones has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Guthrie expressed. "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," she added.

Source: NBC Sheinelle Jones's husband, Uche Ojeh, died at age 45 from brain cancer.