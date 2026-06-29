Holly Madison Reveals the Plastic Surgery She's 'Happy' She Got Done After Having Kids

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Holly Madison is getting candid about the cosmetic procedures she's chosen over the years. During the Wednesday, June 24, episode of the "Derm Approved" podcast, the former Playboy Bunny shared details about the work she had done after welcoming her two children, Rainbow, 13, and Forest, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella. “I’ve had a lower facelift on my jawline. I’m really happy I got it done,” she revealed to host Dr. Shelia Farhang, adding that she also had "a little bit of lipo under my chin."

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Source: Dr. Sheila Derm/Youtube Holly Madison revealed she underwent a lower facelift and chin liposuction after having her two children.

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Madison explained that her decision came after struggling with physical changes after becoming a mom. “I just felt like after having kids, you know, I gained a lot of weight with my pregnancy, and there was just nothing I could do," she shared. "There were no lasers or anything that could really do what I wanted it to do, so I found somebody whose before-and-afters I really loved.”

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Source: Dr. Sheila Derm/Youtube

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She Didn't Want to Overdo It

Source: Dr. Sheila Derm/Youtube The former Playboy Bunny said she intentionally took a conservative approach to cosmetic surgery.

Although she's satisfied with the results, Madison said she purposely took a conservative approach. “I’d rather have it not go far enough and then I can go back and maybe do more rather than have it go too far and I’m looking like the Joker," she said. Following the procedure, the model took a two-week break from work and recovered at a Los Angeles hotel with the help of a nurse. Madison also revealed that small scars from the facelift are still visible around the front of her ears, though she usually hides them with makeup or earrings. “If you look close, you can totally see it, but I don’t care,” she admitted. “I’m kind of open about it. I already talked about it on my podcast.”

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Other Treatments Madison Has Tried

Source: MEGA Holly Madison also shared that she has had Botox, CO2 laser treatments and IPL laser therapy.

Madison also shared that she has undergone several non-surgical cosmetic treatments over the years, including CO2 laser treatments under her eyes, IPL laser therapy and Botox. She noted, however, that some procedures don't turn out the way people hope. “Some people, it just doesn’t work for, for whatever reason,” she explained. “Their body will reject the implant or they’ll get the br---- implant illness, or the surgery will be kind of botched.” According to Madison, those complications can lead people to “want to try again,” she said, adding that it “sadly can turn into this never-ending” pursuit. She also admitted that one treatment she regrets was a hand rejuvenation procedure, which she bluntly called a “waste of money.”

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'Created Body Dysmorphia for Me'

Source: MEGA The model explained that living at the Playboy Mansion contributed to body dysmorphia.

Madison has previously spoken about how her years at the Playboy Mansion affected her confidence. She admitted that living there in her 20s “created body dysmorphia for me.” "I was always kind of wondering what's wrong with me," she recalled, explaining that she constantly compared herself to the other Playboy models. Madison also said those insecurities were reinforced by the late Hugh Hefner. "[Hugh] had a way of making me feel like I wasn't pretty enough, and I would look around to everybody else and constantly be wondering, what's so different about them and why are they so much better?" the mother-of-two remembered. "It was constantly like, 'What can I do? What can I change? How can I look better?'"

'What's Wrong With Me?'