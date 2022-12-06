Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson & More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute To Kirstie Alley After Sudden Passing

Another Cheers alum, Ted Danson, took time to remember the Emmy Award-winning star, who portrayed corporate executive Rebecca Howe, whom he worked with for nearly six years while starring as bar owner Sam Malone.

"I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it," he explained of Alley.

"Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny," he adoringly continued. "She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."