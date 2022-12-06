Actress Kirstie Alley Became A Recluse Before Her Untimely Death, Source Spills
“She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined,” a source told the outlet.
The insider revealed that the Cheers alum, who died after a battle with cancer, didn't have many people to rely on during her final years. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who she communicates with — but other than that she doesn’t see much of anyone anymore,” said the source.
“The fear is she’s having a midlife meltdown brought on by loneliness and seclusion,” they continued, adding that Alley “had a group of young hangers-on who would visit her, but even they’ve drifted away because of her” behavior changes.
On Monday, December 5, Alley's kids, True and Lillie Parker, announced the sad news via social media.
"To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the message began.
The statement continued, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker."
As OK! previously reported, hadn't left her home in Clearwater, Fla., in years.
“She’s done with L.A.,” the source previously shared. “She’s happily disappeared into a quiet life in Clearwater, where she can also be more open about her beliefs.