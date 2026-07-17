'Home Alone 2' Star Brenda Fricker Dies at 81

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Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker died at the age of 81. Her agent, Phil Belfield, confirmed the news to The U.S. Sun on Friday and paid tribute to the beloved Irish actress. "We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her," Belfield said. "I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over." However, no cause of death has been disclosed.

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Tributes Honor Brenda Fricker's Lasting Legacy

Source: MEGA Brenda Fricker's death prompted an outpouring of tributes celebrating her extraordinary legacy in Irish cinema.

U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Edward Walsh described Fricker as "a giant of Irish film" and praised her "unforgettable" performance in My Left Foot, for which she won an Academy Award. "From Dublin to Hollywood, her work brought Ireland's stories to the world and inspired generations on both sides of the Atlantic," Walsh wrote on X. He added, "She leaves a remarkable legacy, and I extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who loved her." Earlier this year, Dublin's Former Lord Mayor, Councilor Ray McAdam, proposed awarding Fricker the Freedom of the City honor, calling her "one of Dublin's most distinguished cultural figures." He even praised her work, saying her performances were "marked by honesty, depth and a rare ability to bring warmth and toughness in the same breath," adding that they had "helped tell Irish stories and have become part of family life across generations."

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Her Role in 'Home Alone 2' Became a Holiday Favorite

Source: @disney plus/YouTube Brenda Fricker's unforgettable performance as the Pigeon Lady helped make 'Home Alone 2' a Christmas classic.

In 1992, Fricker introduced a new generation of viewers to her work by playing the fan-favorite role of Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Her character forms an unlikely friendship with Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister and remains one of the sequel's most memorable figures.

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Brenda Fricker Made History With Her Oscar Win

Source: MEGA Brenda Fricker's remarkable career journey led from Irish soap operas to an Academy Award-winning performance.

Born in Dublin, Fricker began her acting career in television and theater during the 1960s. She appeared in Ireland's first soap opera, Tolka Row, later joined Coronation Street in 1977, and starred in David Hare's Play for Today: Licking Hitler in 1978. Her biggest career breakthrough came in 1989 when she portrayed Bridget Brown, the mother of Daniel Day-Lewis' Christy Brown, in My Left Foot. The film told the true story of Brown, an Irish writer and artist born with cerebral palsy who could control only his left foot.

Source: MEGA The Irish actress also starred as nurse Megan Roach on the BBC medical drama 'Casualty' for more than two decades.