'Good American Family': The Dark True Story Behind Hulu's Shocking Series

Grace's harrowing journey began in 2008 when she was brought from Ukraine by her first adoptive parents, Dyan and Gary Ciccone. However, after relinquishing their parental rights due to alleged behavioral issues, she found herself in the hands of Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010.

But things took a turn for the crazy when the Barnetts accused her of being a liar and attempting to harm them. In a 2012 court battle, they legally "re-aged" her from 2003 to 1989, declaring her 22 years old instead of just a child. Following this chilling decree, she was left to fend for herself in an Indiana apartment while the Barnetts vanished to Canada.

In a twist of fate, Grace eventually formed a bond with Cynthia Mans, leading to yet another adoption about a decade later. And in a groundbreaking revelation in 2023, a DNA test confirmed that she was indeed just 22 years old.