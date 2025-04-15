'Home Alone 2' Director Chris Columbus Calls Donald Trump's Cameo a 'Curse': 'I Wish It Was Gone'

“We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie," Columbus told Business Insider in 2020.

Trump responded to Columbus' comments by telling his side of the story.

“I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it,” Trump fired back. “They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired. Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie. Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success … Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”