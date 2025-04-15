'Home Alone 2' Director Chris Columbus Calls Donald Trump's Cameo a 'Curse': 'I Wish It Was Gone'
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York director Chris Columbus is not happy with Donald Trump's appearance in the movie after all these years.
In the 1992 film, Trump made a brief cameo when Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, asked him for directions in the Plaza Hotel.
“Years later, it’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there. But it’s there. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone,” he told The San Francisco Chronicle in a recent interview.
“I can’t cut it. If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something,” he added while making a joke about Trump's stance on deportation.
This isn't the first time Columbus has been outspoken about Trump, 78.
He previously revealed that the president, who owned the Plaza Hotel at the time of filming, agreed to let production film on property on one condition.
“We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.’ So we agreed to put him in the movie," Columbus told Business Insider in 2020.
Trump responded to Columbus' comments by telling his side of the story.
“I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it,” Trump fired back. “They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired. Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie. Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success … Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”