Donald Trump 'Bullied His Way' Into Making 'Home Alone 2' Cameo, Says Director Chris Columbus

The movie still resonates with people today — especially around the holiday season.

"I feel it's because it has an emotional connection with people. Sure, people love to laugh and it's fun, but it's centered on a specific time of the year when people are hopeful and happy. I think it's the perfect movie for people to sit around the living room with your entire family and watch it," Columbus said.

He added: "And the John Williams score helps tremendously. When we heard John's score against the picture for the first time, it was overwhelming how emotional the movie became. It changed the movie is all I can say. But it does make me feel really great to flip around the channels this time of year and Home Alone is playing on one channel and [my other directing/producing efforts] Harry Potter is playing on another, and Christmas Chronicles is on Netflix. It's a strange but good feeling."