24 Celebrities Who Were Homeless Before Becoming Famous: From Carmen Electra to William Shatner

Carmen Electra launched her career with her first album and got the chance to appear in Prince's shows. However, she faced an issue when her then-boyfriend stole her money, which led her to become homeless.

Still, she chose to look at the brighter side and told the Las Vegas Review-Journal what she learned from the experience.

"I love it, because you know what? Maybe that's what gave me the drive to be in this business, and stick it out, and really push myself and make it happen," she said. "I made a decision to do it on my own ... and to be an independent woman, and I'm proud of that.

Electra added, "Situations like that really bring you down to earth. I'm so grateful. I'm grateful for everything that I have and everything I've been able to accomplish."