Homeless Former Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Hospitalized on Christmas Day for a 3-Day Detox, Reveals Friend: 'He’s in Good Care Now'
Dec. 26 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Influencer Jacob Harris is the latest to help troubled Nickelodeon alum Tylor Chase.
Harris revealed in an Instagram video on Thursday, December 25, that he was able to get the former Ned’s Declassified actor hospitalized for a three-day detox and said the homeless addict’s "future is looking bright."
"We finally got Tylor the help he needed," said Harris, who has previously helped other addicts. "He’s currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better."
Harris shared how the former child star's dad called him in to help his son after Chase trashed a motel room paid for by former Ned’s Declassified costar Daniel Curtis Lee.
"I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis center that would come out and do a same-day evaluation," the content creator told an outlet. "They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment."
Harris explained, "He’s in good care now," adding, "He just needed someone to actually do something to help."
The Former Child Star Resisted Treatment in the Past
Chase's father, Joseph Mendez Jr., previously shared that his son — who appeared on the popular kids’ channel in the early 2000 — suffers from substance abuse problems and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Mendez said he tried to get his son into rehab in 2021, but the actor resisted treatment.
"He’s a wonderful person when he’s Tylor,” Mendez expressed.
Harris launched a campaign to get aid for Chase, 36, with the help of his friend Shaun Weiss, the Mighty Ducks star who also struggled with addiction.
Weiss reached out to Harris after seeing the heartbreaking viral video from September that showed Chase living on the streets of California.
Weiss told an outlet of Harris, "Jake had established a conversation with him and was working on establishing a rapport, which is difficult — and it can be tricky — considering the state that Tylor’s in."
The actor added, "He said that Tylor seemed to be very receptive to getting treatment and to the idea of going into a detox."
Harris told his followers that he spoke with Chase for hours, with family and friends calling in to encourage him to get help.
As OK! previously reported, Chase was revealed to be homeless after appearing in a disheveled state outside of a strip mall in Riverside, Calif., in footage that spread online in September.
In the devastating clip, a woman approached Chase as she recognized him.
When the fan asked if he had been on Disney Channel, Chase instantly corrected her, telling her he was on Nickelodeon and had been in Ned’s Declassified.