Honey Boo Boo's Dad Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Undergoes Massive Makeover After Cancer Scare

His manager, Gina Rodriguez, revealed he also had a hair transplant, botox, liposuction and tummy tuck, making him look like a whole new man.

HONEY BOO BOO'S STEPMOM UNDERGOES WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY — JUST LIKE MAMA JUNE!

The former chalk miner visited Jacques Abrahamian at LA FUE Hair Clinic in Pasadena and got 3,500 FUE grafts transplanted on his scalp's top half. The procedure involves taking individual follicles from one part of the scalp and transplanting them to another, though sometimes, more than one session is needed.