Honey Boo Boo's Dad Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson Undergoes Massive Makeover After Cancer Scare
Grin and bear it! Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, is flaunting a new smile after undergoing a dental makeover.
Thompson underwent a few procedures after a cancer scare, as a benign tumor was previously found on his salivary gland.
The reality TV star was a chewing tobacco enthusiast for more than ten years, eventually leading to the rotting of his teeth and quite possibly his cancer scare. After having the tumor removed, he hit up his dentist, Dr. Joseph Goodman in Beverly Hills, who replaced 20 of his chompers.
His manager, Gina Rodriguez, revealed he also had a hair transplant, botox, liposuction and tummy tuck, making him look like a whole new man.
The former chalk miner visited Jacques Abrahamian at LA FUE Hair Clinic in Pasadena and got 3,500 FUE grafts transplanted on his scalp's top half. The procedure involves taking individual follicles from one part of the scalp and transplanting them to another, though sometimes, more than one session is needed.
He also visited Dr. David Saadat, who injected his forehead, eyebrows and crow's feet, using a total of 75 units of botox treatment.
Sugar Bear's makeover was long overdue, as he was interested in changing his looks after recently divorcing Jennifer Lamb, whom he married in 2017.
Mama June's ex-fiancé and the father of 16-year-old Alana revealed on Instagram earlier this year that he has a new girlfriend: Heather Rood, 45.
"He gets me! He is so loving, devoting and patient with me. He is my calm and makes me feel good from the inside and out," she gushed. "He is such a kind and gentle soul!"
Thompson has reciprocated the affection, calling their romance a "serious, committed relationship. I love her to death." Though he has appeared in the latest season of Mama June: Road to Redemption, he isn't on good terms with his daughter.
