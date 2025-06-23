Honey Boo Boo and Mama June Share How They Honor Late Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell After Her Tragic Death

Mama June pointed out that Honey Boo Boo and Chickadee shared a birthday on August 28, deepening the connection they feel to her. "People don't realize that either," she said. "That's another thing, you know?"

"When you walk into my house and the new house, you see her right there at the front door," Mama June explained about the decor plans for her new home. "And we're gonna make, like, a picture wall of, like, all pictures throughout the year of her and the kids and everybody."

Remembering Chickadee is especially vital for Mama June since her daughter Kaitlyn, 12, currently lives with her and husband Justin Stroud. "It is very hard to even, like, try and look back on pictures of, like, when she was younger," Honey Boo Boo admitted.