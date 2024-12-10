Mama June Reveals She Brings Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Whole Urn' With Her 'Everywhere'

"People might think I'm crazy, but we're talking about the whole urn. We're not talking about the little baby urn," the 45-year-old told a news outlet. "If we're driving somewhere, she goes with us."

She explained that when they fly, they wear their jewelry with her ashes in it because they don't want to risk the urn being confiscated by security at the airport — but that doesn't mean they don't still take her on the trip as far as they can.