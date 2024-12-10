Mama June Reveals She Brings Late Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Whole Urn' With Her 'Everywhere'
Mama June Shannon found a way to keep her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell close to her after she lost her battle with stage 4 cancer in December 2023.
The grieving mother-of-four — who also has daughters Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson — said she keeps her memory alive by "taking her urn everywhere with us" except on flights.
"People might think I'm crazy, but we're talking about the whole urn. We're not talking about the little baby urn," the 45-year-old told a news outlet. "If we're driving somewhere, she goes with us."
She explained that when they fly, they wear their jewelry with her ashes in it because they don't want to risk the urn being confiscated by security at the airport — but that doesn't mean they don't still take her on the trip as far as they can.
"If we're flying, no, she's not left in the house," June added. "What we normally do is we take her in the car, we'll leave her in the car parked at a parking lot and then she stays there for a week."
The reality star also said she's taken Anna's urn with her on road trips to Colorado and Alabama.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"So just keeping that part like, 'Okay, Anna's in the car.' Or we went to Justin's momma this past week in Alabama and I was like, 'Well, shoot, we brought Anna here,'" she continued, adding that when they visit other people's homes, they leave the urn "in the kitchen."
"We just want people to remember Anna and stuff like that," the Mama June: Not to Hot star noted. "Whether it's this year or next year or three years from now, we want her to be remembered, always."
Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma early 2023. She fought the disease for almost one year before she "peacefully" passed away surrounded by family.
As OK! previously reported, June recently confessed it was "so hard, not just on me, but the whole family" to continue to live in the same house that her daughter died in.
"But we have keep our promise," she said. "We take her everywhere with us like she wanted and I will continue to do so."
Mama June spoke with People about how she keeps Anna's memory alive.