Mama June Admits It's 'So Hard' Living in the House Where Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Died of Cancer
One year after Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell succumbed to her battle with stage 4 cancer, Mama June Shannon revealed she is still deep in grief.
In a candid social media post, the reality star admitted she missed "the h--- out of" her daughter and she would give her "last penny just to talk to her" again.
"Grief honestly hurt[s] at random times," she added in the lengthy Facebook message. "[You] have no control over crying, being mad or trying [to act] like everything is [okay] when really you are dying inside."
Mama June said no one understands the loss of a child is very different to losing a parent, sibling or other loved one, and living in the house where her child took her last breath is "so hard, not just on me, but the whole family."
"But we have keep our promise. We take her everywhere with us like she wanted and I will continue to do so," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star continued. "I know some people may think that is crazy, but for me and the family we love to have [her] woth [sic] us."
In the months following her death, Mama June said their family has tried to keep Anna's "memory alive" in small ways, like keeping her name in the family group chat or in the car's Bluetooth pairing. She also said she rewatches videos on her TikTok and looks for others that people have made for her.
Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the mother-of-four — who also has daughters Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
One fan wrote, "Chickadee was the best. I love you mama june she's shining down on you all," and another said, "Wishing y’all peace & comfort this Christmas! Just know she’s there with y’all!"
A third person chimed in, "I think it's great that you take her everywhere! You do what ever makes the family and yourself feel peace and joy! Sending lots of love to yall!"
As OK! previously reported, Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023 and it was quickly discovered that the disease was "terminal." Following a nearly one-year battle, on Saturday, December 9, Mama June announced her eldest daughter had passed away "peacefully" in their home.
"She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her," she said. "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."