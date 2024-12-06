Mama June Admits It's 'So Hard' Living in the House Where Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Died of Cancer

"But we have keep our promise. We take her everywhere with us like she wanted and I will continue to do so," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star continued. "I know some people may think that is crazy, but for me and the family we love to have [her] woth [sic] us."

In the months following her death, Mama June said their family has tried to keep Anna's "memory alive" in small ways, like keeping her name in the family group chat or in the car's Bluetooth pairing. She also said she rewatches videos on her TikTok and looks for others that people have made for her.