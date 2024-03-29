Mama June's Husband Justin Stroud Defends Her Daughters After They Accused Her of Financial Mismanagement: 'It's Got to Be Fixed'
Mama June Shannon's husband gave her some tough love.
In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the matriarch's spouse, Justin Stroud, sided with her daughters when they accused Shannon, 44, of financial mismanagement over the years.
"I don't think you're understanding," the reality star told her partner during an intense sit down while out to lunch.
"I'm understanding. You don't, June," Stroud told Shannon, who allegedly spent money from her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's account.
"Yes, not 100% of it went in there," she said of the cash. "But you have to think about the taxes, it takes 50%, plus you have to pay the state you live in at the time, so you have to pay California tax and you have to pay that. But at the end of the day, like you're only going to get $10,000, $6,000 or even $2."
"June must think I'm some kind of idiot, 'Oh well, it's 50% tax in Cali.' Cali's tax is high, but it ain't that high. Honestly, I really think she's trying to convince herself that she did the right thing," the 36-year-old explained in a confessional.
"They didn't know, June," Stroud told Shannon about his stepdaughters.
"They might act like they didn't know, but how do you think that you had what you had?" the Mama June: From Not to Hot alum asked.
"Because Mama bought it. Mama bought it," Stroud fired back at Shannon about her supposed spending habits.
"No, because the show that we were with..." she began before her man cut her off.
"It's not even about this. It bothers them, but they just want you to be honest about the entire situation," he told his wife.
"I never lied to anybody going through the years or told Alana 'Oh well you're going to be set for life.' Alana knew that she wasn't going to be set for life. If things might've been different, maybe," she made clear.
"It's got to be fixed and it's got to be done right, June. It's not just about you," Stroud explained. "It's not just your failings. For my peace of mind, I'm going to go make sure that we're all on the same page. Because I don't want feelings to be hurt or people to stop calling and stop communicating because they feel like they have to."
As OK! previously reported, the 18-year-old took to TikTok recently to accuse her mom of stealing her college money after she found out she only had $33,000 to her name to pay for $43,000 per year tuition.