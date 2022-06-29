From Surgeries To Experiencing PTSD: Travis Barker's Countless Health Woes Over The Years

In 2008, the star survived a terrifying plane crash that left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body. He had to undergo 26 surgeries and spent three months in the hospital, during which they almost had to amputate his foot because he didn't have enough skin to cover the open wounds.

He also suffered muscle atrophy, but made a miraculous and full recovery.

"I was told I wasn’t going to run again because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of me never playing the drums again," he shared with Men's Health. "As soon as I could walk, I could run. As soon as I could move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing drums."