7 Biggest Bombshells From Cher's Memoir: Shocking Suicidal Ideation, Horrific Abuse Story and More

Cher's newest memoir, Cher: The Memoir – Part One, which was released on November 19, touched upon some of the most shocking events that happened in the songstress' life — from her abusive marriage to Sonny Bono to her just-divulged affair.

In one part of the book, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer recalled the time she and Bono were escorted out of a London hotel in August 1965 due to the way they were dressed.

"No one in England even knew what Sonny and Cher was, but by the time we reached the Hilton's revolving door, escorted in person by the manager, there were two reporters standing outside," Cher wrote. "'Sonny, Cher, did the Hilton just kick you out?' they asked. 'Was it because of how you looked?'"

After the incident, Cher and Bono stayed in another hotel "with a lumpy bed" for "12 hours."

She continued, "And by the time we bathed and dressed, we were famous."