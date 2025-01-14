5 of the Biggest Revelations From Brooke Shields' New Memoir

In Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, out on January 14, Brooke Shields wrote about some of the most traumatic experiences she had in her life, particularly the "vaginal rejuvenation surgery" a male doctor performed without her consent.

"I'd be lying if I said I'm not embarrassed to share this very intimate information. But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women's health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues. Shame is no longer an option," Shields shared.

The issue happened after her gynecologist elected her to undergo a labiaplasty to reduce the size of her labia and relieve the discomfort and bleeding she had been experiencing since high school. She eventually agreed to the procedure, which was performed by a male Beverly Hills plastic surgeon.

But when she woke up, the plastic surgeon informed her of the "little bonus" procedure he threw in — a vaginal rejuvenation — which she never wanted or consented to.

"I was horrified, but also at a loss," she wrote in her new memoir. "I didn't want to sue this man – or maybe I did want to, but I didn't feel I could – because I didn't particularly want talk of my lady parts, once again, on the front page of every paper."