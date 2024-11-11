HOT PICS! Charlize Theron honored at Baby2Baby Gala in LA; Diplo Celebrates his Birthday in the DJ Booth at E11EVEN Miami
Scroll Down to see What your Favorite Celebs Have Been Up to and Where they've been spotted this Fall Season!
Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Mindy Kaling, Ayesha Curry, Kelly Sawyer, Norah Weinstein, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Garner pose together at Baby2Baby for their annual star-studded gala. The gala honored Charlize Theron, who received the Giving Tree Award for her exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world; the award was presented to her by Johnny Knoxville.
Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie together at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell. Guests at the gala enjoyed Casamigos cocktails along with dinner, an auction and a special performance by icons Kelly Rowland and Nelly.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Diplo celebrated his birthday behind the DJ booth at E11EVEN Miami for the Official Country Bay Music Festival After Party on Saturday, November 9.
Stars includng Chrishell Stause and partner G-Flip walked the red carpet for the WICKED LA Premiere enjoying an Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini. The celebration continued with “WICKED Cocktails Straight from Oz” at the official after party featuring the Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Ozspresso Martini, Wickedly Dirty Martini and Malibu x Popular Pink Punch.
Taylor Kitsch poses at the American Valor: A Salute To Our Heroes gala on November 9th 2024. The gala, an Emmy-winning TV special from The American Veterans Center was hosted by Actor/Comedian Adam Devine, and possibly the last largest gathering of WWII veterans that we will witness, with more than 30 WWII vets honored at the event, which took place last night at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.