PHOTOS HOT PICS! Charlize Theron honored at Baby2Baby Gala in LA; Diplo Celebrates his Birthday in the DJ Booth at E11EVEN Miami

Scroll Down to see What your Favorite Celebs Have Been Up to and Where they've been spotted this Fall Season!

Source: Baby2Baby for Getty

Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Mindy Kaling, Ayesha Curry, Kelly Sawyer, Norah Weinstein, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Garner pose together at Baby2Baby for their annual star-studded gala. The gala honored Charlize Theron, who received the Giving Tree Award for her exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world; the award was presented to her by Johnny Knoxville.

Source: Baby2Baby for Getty

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie together at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Present­ed by Paul Mitchell. Guests at the gala enjoyed Casamigos cocktails along with dinner, an auction and a special performance by icons Kelly Rowland and Nelly.

Source: ADINAYEV

Diplo celebrated his birthday behind the DJ booth at E11EVEN Miami for the Official Country Bay Music Festival After Party on Saturday, November 9.

Source: Absolut

Stars includng Chrishell Stause and partner G-Flip walked the red carpet for the WICKED LA Premiere enjoying an Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini. The celebration continued with “WICKED Cocktails Straight from Oz” at the official after party featuring the Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Ozspresso Martini, Wickedly Dirty Martini and Malibu x Popular Pink Punch.

Source: The American Veterans Center