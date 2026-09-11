House Democrats Speak Out in Dallas on Trump Probes and Epstein Case Amid GOP Midterm Convention
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
House Democrats used the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas as a stage for their own message, spotlighting their investigations into President Donald Trump and the long-running scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein.
As Republicans gathered to promote the president's achievements at their two-day gathering, a group of House Democrats appeared around the city to draw a contrast, tying the Epstein files and probes of Trump to appeals on the cost of living.
The competing events highlighted how both parties are positioning themselves ahead of the November elections.
Rep. Robert Garcia's Accusations
Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, had plenty to discuss. On Wednesday, September 9, he stopped by an art exhibition featuring the work of Annie Farmer, who's previously accused Epstein of sexual assault.
Garcia, who has led House Democrats' push for the Justice Department to release documents from the Epstein investigation, framed the convention as a self-celebration disconnected from voters' struggles.
He argued the contrast was the whole point. Trump is "throwing a two-day party to himself, for all his donor friends, while people struggle and they can't afford gas, groceries," Garcia told The Washington Post, adding that Democrats came "to make that contrast clear."
A Broader Strategy
The Dallas appearances were coordinated at the top of the House Democratic caucus. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dispatched Garcia and other senior Democrats to speak with Texas voters about the party's effort to retake the House, lower costs and pursue investigations into Trump and his allies. The lawmakers held a news conference the morning of Thursday, September 10, as Republicans opened the second day of their convention.
Discussions paired the lingering Epstein issue with many of the same economic themes Democrats believe will resonate in the midterms. Rather than focus solely on the investigations, the group used them as a larger argument about affordability and accountability aimed at Texas voters looking for a way out of the very same issues they're facing in everyday life.
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Texas Senate Race Candidates Enter the Picture
The Epstein exhibit also drew in one of the state's marquee contests. Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico visited the reading room and spoke with survivors, who urged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue the Justice Department over its handling of the Epstein files. Paxton, a close Trump ally, is running against Talarico in a Senate race.
Paxton's campaign fired back. A spokesperson, Madison Cercy, called Talarico a hypocrite for accepting financial support from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who had a long-standing relationship with Epstein but was never found responsible for any wrongdoing. Hoffman gave more than $11 million to a super PAC backing Talarico.
A Republican Show of Force
Inside the convention, Republicans mostly focused on the president. The two-day event was built around touting Trump's record heading into the midterms, part of a broader GOP effort to hold its congressional majorities in November.
The dueling scenes captured the shape of the coming campaign. Republicans are working to keep the focus on the administration's achievements, while Democrats are trying to make investigations and transparency, including the Epstein files, part of their closing pitch.
Both sides were able to signal that the same fight would continue as the elections approach.