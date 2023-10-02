How Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Keep Their Marriage 'Spicy' After 9 Years

"Respecting each other, communicating with each other, being each other's friends. Finding date nights and doing the work," McCarthy, 50 – who wed Wahlberg, 54, in August 2014 — dished.

"You know that saying… your partner is your best teacher. It really is true. Anything that you need to work on will come out in your relationship. And we were both always willing and still willing to do the work when things come up. And it really is! It makes all the difference in the world," she explained.