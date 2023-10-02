How Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Keep Their Marriage 'Spicy' After 9 Years
Jenny McCarthy is giving away her secrets to a long-lasting marriage!
After being with Donnie Wahlberg for almost a decade, The Masked Singer judge opened up about how she and the New Kids on the Block member keep their romance hot.
"Respecting each other, communicating with each other, being each other's friends. Finding date nights and doing the work," McCarthy, 50 – who wed Wahlberg, 54, in August 2014 — dished.
"You know that saying… your partner is your best teacher. It really is true. Anything that you need to work on will come out in your relationship. And we were both always willing and still willing to do the work when things come up. And it really is! It makes all the difference in the world," she explained.
The former co-host of The View emphasized that venturing outside the bedroom also helps keep things "spicy" in the relationship. "It would be finding rooms that you can make into s--- rooms that are off limits to your children," McCarthy said.
"So you guys have a safe, quiet space to always go to, to be romantic, whether that's a closet, a sauna, or the garage. Find the place that you guys can have some quiet, uninterrupted time, especially if you have kids," she added.
Not only have the couple been able to keep their physical attraction fresh, but the two feel emotionally connected, too. "He is the most wonderful husband a girl could ever ask for," the blonde beauty exclusive told OK!. "Anyone that's a fan of him — just know that he makes the world's greatest husband and father."
Even when McCarthy decided to get the Airsculpt procedure, the singer was there with her every step of the way. "He saw me do all the research and was like, 'You know, this sounds unlike anything you've ever done,'" she revealed. "We would talk on the phone, and when I came home and he saw the results that quick — he was blown away."
Luckily for Wahlberg, it's not just his spouse that gets to benefit from the results! "The doctor sculpted me because I've never really had hips. I've always been kind of straight so he kind of sculpted me, wiped out these hips. Now Donnie's in heaven! I thought I was happy, but just talk to my husband!" she said.
Fox News Digital conducted the interview with McCarthy.