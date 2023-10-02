OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jenny McCarthy
OK LogoCOUPLES

How Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Keep Their Marriage 'Spicy' After 9 Years

jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 2 2023, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jenny McCarthy is giving away her secrets to a long-lasting marriage!

After being with Donnie Wahlberg for almost a decade, The Masked Singer judge opened up about how she and the New Kids on the Block member keep their romance hot.

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg
Source: mega

Jenny McCarthy revealed her secret to keeping her marriage to Donnie Wahlberg 'spicy.'

"Respecting each other, communicating with each other, being each other's friends. Finding date nights and doing the work," McCarthy, 50 – who wed Wahlberg, 54, in August 2014 — dished.

"You know that saying… your partner is your best teacher. It really is true. Anything that you need to work on will come out in your relationship. And we were both always willing and still willing to do the work when things come up. And it really is! It makes all the difference in the world," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlbergjpg
Source: mega

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been married for nine years.

The former co-host of The View emphasized that venturing outside the bedroom also helps keep things "spicy" in the relationship. "It would be finding rooms that you can make into s--- rooms that are off limits to your children," McCarthy said.

"So you guys have a safe, quiet space to always go to, to be romantic, whether that's a closet, a sauna, or the garage. Find the place that you guys can have some quiet, uninterrupted time, especially if you have kids," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlbergjpg
Source: mega

Jenny McCarthy said venturing outside the bedroom keeps things exciting in her marriage.

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy

Not only have the couple been able to keep their physical attraction fresh, but the two feel emotionally connected, too. "He is the most wonderful husband a girl could ever ask for," the blonde beauty exclusive told OK!. "Anyone that's a fan of him — just know that he makes the world's greatest husband and father."

Even when McCarthy decided to get the Airsculpt procedure, the singer was there with her every step of the way. "He saw me do all the research and was like, 'You know, this sounds unlike anything you've ever done,'" she revealed. "We would talk on the phone, and when I came home and he saw the results that quick — he was blown away."

Article continues below advertisement
jenny mccarthy donnie wahlbergjpg
Source: mega

Jenny McCarthy never shies away from gushing over Donnie Wahlberg.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Luckily for Wahlberg, it's not just his spouse that gets to benefit from the results! "The doctor sculpted me because I've never really had hips. I've always been kind of straight so he kind of sculpted me, wiped out these hips. Now Donnie's in heaven! I thought I was happy, but just talk to my husband!" she said.

Fox News Digital conducted the interview with McCarthy.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.