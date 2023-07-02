Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Cutest Moments Over the Years: Photos
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are couple goals!
The pair, who tied the knot back in 2014, have appeared happily in love over the years and never fail to rave about each other on social media.
The duo originally met on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2012, where Andy Cohen urged Wahlberg to ask McCarthy out — though he didn't do so until they met again a year later.
Since their wedding, the two have created a blended family with their children from previous relationships, including McCarthy's son, Evan, 21, whom she shares with ex John Asher, and Wahlberg's sons, Xavier, 30, and Eijah, 21, whom he shares with ex Kimberly Fey.
Keep scrolling to see the lovers' cutest moments!
On June 18, The Masked Singer judge shared a post for Father's Day in celebration of her hubby.
"A perfect Father’s Day with 2 daddy GOATS @donniewahlberg @chicagomacky ❤️❤️Along side my son @evanjasher and sis @lynettemcphoto Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there," the 50-year-old wrote, shouting out the important men in her life.
Wahlberg responded to her message by expressing his love with a "❤️" emoji.
Just days before the holiday, OK! published an exclusive interview with McCarthy where she gushed over her beau.
"He is the most wonderful husband a girl could ever ask for," the proud wife said. "Anyone that's a fan of him — just know that he makes the world's greatest husband and father."
Back in December, the loved up couple showed off their goofy sides as the blonde beauty posted a clip of Wahlberg dancing around the nail salon.
"Never a dull moment with Mr. @donniewahlberg 😂❤️. He even makes tranquil nail salon music fun," McCarthy penned along with the funny video.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the summer of 2022, the pair renewed their marriage vows for their anniversary.
"Every year you surprise me with our vows and every year I fall deeper into the rabbit hole of love with you. Thank you for making our love a priority and making everyday feel like the most ultimate adventure with my best friend, lover and soulmate. You are the #GOAT of all husbands. I love you Donnie and Happy Anniversary, my love ❤️," the TV personality wrote alongside a video that showed their vow renewals and a few PDA moments.