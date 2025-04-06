COUPLES Who Is Katie Thurston's Fiancé Jeff Arcuri? Meet The Comedian Helping the Reality Star Amid Her Cancer Battle Source: @katiethurston/Instagram Katie Thurston's fiancé, Jeff Arcuri, is helping her amid her Stage 3 cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Thurston captured hearts searching for love on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but this time she found her perfect match in the charming comedian Jeff Arcuri, her emotional pillar amid her Stage 3 cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katiethurston/Instagram 'Bachelor' alum Katie Thurston met her perfect match in comedian Jeff Arcuri.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Katie Thurston’s Fiancé Jeff Arcuri?

Born in Michigan, Arcuri is a main talent in Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Laughs on Fox and Windy City Live. His comedy journey is as eclectic as it gets. “I mostly get inspired by the premise. I like the feeling of entering a joke in a unique way, something that will pique the interest of the audience,” he revealed to Funny Business Agency. "But seriously, it changes frequently. One week I’ll be adamant about fact checking for a history joke, the next I’m working on a DMX impression. It’s usually whatever makes me laugh at the time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katiethurston/Instagram Katie Thurston first revealed she was in a relationship in May 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri Start Dating?

Thurston spilled the tea about her new romance during a May 2024 appearance on the "Your Mom & Dad" podcast, confirming she was in a relationship. They became Instagram official in June the same year, with Thurston posting two adorable photos and teasing, “Safe to say he’s making it to hometowns next week.” The couple wasted no time in sealing their fate, getting engaged just a few months later in August 2024 during a picturesque trip to Secret Beach in Kauai, Hawaii.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katiethurston/Instagram Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri got engaged months after they publicized their relationship.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Arcuri Is Standing by Katie Thurston Amid Her Cancer Battle

But their journey hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. In February 2025, Thurston shared her Stage 3 b----- cancer diagnosis. “I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katiethurston/Instagram Katie Thurston thanked Jeff Arcuri for being there amid her cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Showing an unwavering commitment, she publicly thanked Arcuri for his support during this challenging time. “To my extraordinary husband-to-be @jarcuri. I don’t know how I’d do this without you,” she poured her heart out via social media. “The selfless love that you smother me in is beyond anything I imagined I’d be blessed with. I love you to the fullest in this lifetime and the next.”

Article continues below advertisement

Arcuri didn’t hesitate to put his career on hold, canceling tour dates to stand by Thurston’s side as she navigated her treatment. The couple even made an appearance on a March 2025 episode of Good Morning America, where he confessed, “I texted them. I’m like, ‘There’s no way I can see you doing anything alone in this.’” Meanwhile, Thurston couldn’t help but sing Arcuri praises for his ability to make her laugh during such a tough time. “I couldn’t have asked for someone better by my side,” she said tearfully. As they face the future together, the couple is also looking toward parenthood. Thurston has started harvesting her eggs following her diagnosis.