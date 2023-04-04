How New Casino Law In UK Will Protect Players

With the passage of the 2005 Gambling Act, the UK became one of the most tolerant nations in the world. However, this year, UK residents might just witness more changes in the sector as a long-awaited white paper is rumored to be released soon.

There will likely be a strict regulatory structure for charges and penalties. Changes in advertising, compliance requirements, VIP programs, and other areas are also to be anticipated. All are designed to make sure operators give their players a safer gambling experience.

Here are a few areas where there will probably be stringent control and where users may expect the most protection from it regarding their safety.

Free online tools for responsible gambling

All businesses are now obliged to provide a variety of gambling online tools that players can use to make more responsible bets. Limits on their deposits, activity alerts, time restrictions, to name just a few.

For gamers, the majority of these are optional. But the new law might make it obligatory - it certainly seems so.

More secure payment methods

The practice of utilizing credit cards on gambling websites has already been stopped in the UK. Though it's a step in the right direction, more needs to be done in this area to safeguard gamblers.

With the implementation of new laws, one might expect that only digital wallets will be up for use when making deposits.