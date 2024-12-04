Steve Irwin's Son Robert Reflects on 'Heartbreaking' 21st Birthday 18 Years After His Dad's Death: 'I'll Never Be Complete'

"It can be heartbreaking. I can’t beat around the bush," Robert confessed. "It’s really hard, particularly when it’s those milestones. It’s difficult navigating that without a father figure. But I have to really praise my entire family and particularly my mum on the way in which she’s stepped up to make sure that – while there will always be part of myself missing, and I’ll never be complete – I never felt like I missed out on anything."

He continued: "I hope that somewhere, somehow, he knows I’m trying to make him proud."