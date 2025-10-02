How Tarek El Moussa Had Christina Haack's Ex Josh Hall Axed From 'The Flip Off'

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek El Moussa stepped in for his ex-wife, Christina Haack, when she needed a friend amid her messy split from Josh Hall. The blonde babe, 42, and Hall, 44, were initially slated to compete against Tarek, 44, and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on the HGTV show, The Flip Off, which saw the couples contend in a house-flipping showdown. Production captured tense moments between Josh and Christina, leading to their breakup just weeks into filming.

Christina Hall Praised Tarek El Moussa

Christina praised her ex-husband for having her back during the situation and revealed how he played a crucial role in having Josh axed from the show. "Tarek told our attorney and told the network for me that Josh would no longer be a part of the show," she told a news outlet in an interview published on Thursday, October 2. "They said 'No problem. That's fine.' They just said, 'We need Christina to have a scene where she tells you, Tarek, that Josh is no longer going to be a part of the show.'”

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Forgave Each Other

The emotional scene was filmed one week later, which focused more on Christina and Tarek forgiving each other “100 percent” for their past relationship issues. “For me, [the scene] was never really about Josh. It was more about me and Tarek and everything that's happened since then,” she explained. “I think that scene lasted probably an hour and a half in reality and everyone was crying: the camera operators, the production crew. It was emotional. Through the years we have obviously had talks, and we’ve apologized to each other, but not on camera and not like that. I don't think he expected me to go there."

Tarek and Christina Tied the Knot in 2009

Tarek and Christina tied the knot in 2009, welcoming two kids during their nearly 10-year marriage. The former couple split in December 2016 following an incident where the father-of-two fled their home with a gun. "We've both taken ownership for our responsibilities. We've known each other since we were 22 and I respect him,” Christina told the outlet. “He's a hard worker. He's a great dad. He's come a long way in our relationship. Both of us have a lot of gratitude and both of us have a lot of respect for each other."

Tarek El Moussa Remarried in 2021

