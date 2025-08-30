NEWS Christina Haack and Josh Hall's Surprising Divorce Settlement Revealed: Shocking Assets and Major Payments! Source: Mega Christina Haack and Josh Hall finalized their divorce settlement, dividing homes, cars and major payments. OK! Staff Aug. 30 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Christina Haack and her ex-husband Josh Hall have finalized their divorce settlement. According to the agreement, Hall will walk away with a home and a condo in Tennessee, along with land in California. He will also retain ownership of multiple vehicles, including a 2021 Bentley, a 1970 Chevelle, a 1982 DeLorean, a 1947 Dodge and a Hondo motorcycle. Hall will keep all interests in his company, won't have to repay the $100,000 Haack provided during the divorce, and will maintain his several bank accounts.

Haack, on her end, will retain her opulent mansion in Newport Beach, Calif., numerous properties in Tennessee and her thriving business. While she will return a 2022 Bentley, she will two 2021 GMC Yukons, a 2021 Polaris Razor and four quads, along with all her bank accounts. Notably, Haack paid Hall a one-time sum of $300,000 as part of their settlement. In a significant move, both parties waived their right to spousal support, despite Hall initially requesting it in his divorce petition.

Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 after three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing the date of separation as July 8, 2024. The couple legally married in October 2021, followed by an official ceremony in September 2022. Celebrating her newfound freedom, Haack recently toasted the conclusion of her divorce battle with Hall. "Celebrating with my fav @KristinBicoastal," the 41-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing moments of clinking wine glasses during dinner.

In his filing, Hall sought monthly spousal support, but Haack dismissed the request, alleging he diverted funds from a rental property she owned to a personal account following their separation. She informed the court that Hall had sufficient income and did not require support from her. Earlier this year, Hall reportedly rejected a substantial seven-figure settlement offer, with sources close to Haack stating that his attorney deemed it "too low." Meanwhile, the exes reached a temporary arrangement in September 2024, granting Haack exclusive use of her Orange County home and an apartment in Tennessee, while Hall was allowed access to another property.

By May, Hall announced that they had reached a settlement. "Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," her representative shared with People. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process." Reflecting on her split, Haack revealed in January that she sensed trouble brewing even while filming their HGTV show, The Flip Off. She noted that her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, had also picked up on the tension.

"I'd been talking to both of [her ex and his wife] about it," Christina told People. "They were aware that there were issues, and it's something that we had to sidebar on regarding how all of us were going to handle even filming with Josh because there was already some difficulty there." Christina previously married Tarek from 2009 to 2016 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

