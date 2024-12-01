or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Christina Anstead
OK LogoNEWS

Christina Haack Reflects on Her 'Choices' Amid Third Divorce From Ex Josh Hall: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'

Photo of Josh Hall and Christina Haack.
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack and Josh Hall split in July 2024.

By:

Dec. 1 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christina Haack is reflecting on her decisions amid her third divorce.

On Saturday, November 30, the mother-of-three — who shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as well as son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead — shared a post about how mistakes create learning moments after her split from Josh Hall.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack reflects choices third divorce ex josh hall happens
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Christina Haack noted how 'someday' the 'choices that make zero sense' will be 'worth it.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Everything happens for a reason,” the upload began. “Everything. Your highs. Your low. Your happiest moments and the most painful ones.”

Along with the lengthy inspiration paragraph about life “lessons” and “growth,” Haack shared her own thoughts.

Article continues below advertisement

“Everything… even the choices that make zero sense right now. Someday, they will, they always do. Making sure my kids learn from mine is enough to make it all worth it,” she penned.

As OK! previously reported, Haack’s upload came in the middle of the HGTV star’s divorce battle with Hall.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack reflects choices third divorce ex josh hall happens
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead before marrying Josh Hall in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Because the couple did not sign a prenup, Hall has appeared to make alleged money grabs during their negotiations, including trying to prevent her from selling her Tennessee home and requesting a hefty spousal support deal. Haack has also accused Hall of stealing $35,000 from her.

According to a source, the 41-year-old "can’t believe that this is the same guy she thought she’d spend the rest of her life with."

MORE ON:
Christina Anstead

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"There’s no telling how low Josh will stoop to get her money," the insider added, referencing how Haack’s attorney claimed he was requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support.

In a since-deleted social media post, Haack gave details as to how Hall is trying to secure her money.

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack reflects choices third divorce ex josh hall happens
Source: MEGA

Christina Haack claimed Josh Hall stole $35,000 from her amid their divorce battle.

Article continues below advertisement

"Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," she wrote at the time.

"This is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager). I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager," she added, accusing Hall of "gold-digging."

Article continues below advertisement

Hall’s rep then shared a statement regarding Haack’s accusations.

"Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids," they claimed. "Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him."

Article continues below advertisement
christina haack reflects choices third divorce ex josh hall happens
Source: @thechristinahall/Instagram

Christina Haack claimed Josh Hall is requesting a hefty spousal support deal in their divorce.

"These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family," the message claimed. "This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.