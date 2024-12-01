Christina Haack Reflects on Her 'Choices' Amid Third Divorce From Ex Josh Hall: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'
Christina Haack is reflecting on her decisions amid her third divorce.
On Saturday, November 30, the mother-of-three — who shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as well as son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead — shared a post about how mistakes create learning moments after her split from Josh Hall.
“Everything happens for a reason,” the upload began. “Everything. Your highs. Your low. Your happiest moments and the most painful ones.”
Along with the lengthy inspiration paragraph about life “lessons” and “growth,” Haack shared her own thoughts.
“Everything… even the choices that make zero sense right now. Someday, they will, they always do. Making sure my kids learn from mine is enough to make it all worth it,” she penned.
As OK! previously reported, Haack’s upload came in the middle of the HGTV star’s divorce battle with Hall.
Because the couple did not sign a prenup, Hall has appeared to make alleged money grabs during their negotiations, including trying to prevent her from selling her Tennessee home and requesting a hefty spousal support deal. Haack has also accused Hall of stealing $35,000 from her.
According to a source, the 41-year-old "can’t believe that this is the same guy she thought she’d spend the rest of her life with."
"There’s no telling how low Josh will stoop to get her money," the insider added, referencing how Haack’s attorney claimed he was requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support.
In a since-deleted social media post, Haack gave details as to how Hall is trying to secure her money.
"Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog? I guess plans changed," she wrote at the time.
"This is stealing from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing rental income for two of my sole properties and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager). I have one who gets a % for her actual work of being a property manager," she added, accusing Hall of "gold-digging."
Hall’s rep then shared a statement regarding Haack’s accusations.
"Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult — in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids," they claimed. "Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him."
"These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family," the message claimed. "This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."