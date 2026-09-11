PHOTOS Howard Stern's Wife Beth Steps Out for New York Fashion Week After Reacting to Shock Jock's HBO Move: Photos Source: MEGA Beth Stern was all smiles as she stepped out during New York Fashion Week after attending the Alice + Olivia presentation. Taylor Camp Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Beth Stern was all smiles while stepping out during New York Fashion Week. The 54-year-old model and animal advocate was photographed leaving the Alice + Olivia presentation in New York City on Thursday, September 10, shortly before sharing how she really feels about husband Howard Stern's new work arrangement and the extra time she'll now get to spend with him.

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Beth Stern Steps Out in a Chic Fashion Week Look

Source: MEGA Beth Stern turned heads in a glossy red midi skirt, white sleeveless top and black heels while leaving the fashion show.

Beth turned heads in a white sleeveless mock-neck top tucked into a glossy red midi skirt as she left the fashion show. She accessorized the look with black peep-toe heels and a small black crossbody bag, while wearing her long blonde hair swept to one side. The outing was a change of pace for Beth, who admitted she usually doesn't get quite so glammed up while spending time at home caring for her foster animals.

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Beth Stern Enjoys a Glamours Day in New York City

Source: MEGA The 54-year-old model enjoyed a glamorous day out in New York City while supporting her friend Stacey Bendet.

Beth attended the Alice + Olivia presentation to support her friend and the brand's CEO and creative director, Stacey Bendet. She admitted it was fun to get dressed up, have her hair and makeup done and spend the day embracing the New York Fashion Week festivities. "It's such a New York day for me," she said of the outing.

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Beth Stern Says Howard's New Schedule Is 'Great' for Her

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Source: MEGA Beth Stern revealed husband Howard Stern's lighter work schedule means she'll get to spend more time with home at home.

During the event, Beth also opened up about the major changes happening in her husband's career. Howard is returning to SiriusXM for a new season of The Howard Stern Show on Monday, September 14, but he'll now host just one live show per week. The program is also expanding to HBO Max, where adapted video episodes will begin streaming every Thursday starting September 17.

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Source: MEGA Beth Stern said Howard Stern's new schedule is 'great' for her.

For Beth, the lighter schedule comes with one major perk: more time together. "It's actually great for me," she said, explaining that Howard will now work only one day a week. "So I get more Howard at home and he's still connected to the world, so it's a win-win for all of us."

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Beth Stern Has 37 Foster Kittens Waiting at Home

Source: MEGA The animal advocate revealed she had 37 foster kittens waiting for her at home after her Fashion Week outing.