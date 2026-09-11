Howard Stern's Wife Beth Steps Out for New York Fashion Week After Reacting to Shock Jock's HBO Move: Photos
Sept. 11 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Beth Stern was all smiles while stepping out during New York Fashion Week.
The 54-year-old model and animal advocate was photographed leaving the Alice + Olivia presentation in New York City on Thursday, September 10, shortly before sharing how she really feels about husband Howard Stern's new work arrangement and the extra time she'll now get to spend with him.
Beth Stern Steps Out in a Chic Fashion Week Look
Beth turned heads in a white sleeveless mock-neck top tucked into a glossy red midi skirt as she left the fashion show.
She accessorized the look with black peep-toe heels and a small black crossbody bag, while wearing her long blonde hair swept to one side.
The outing was a change of pace for Beth, who admitted she usually doesn't get quite so glammed up while spending time at home caring for her foster animals.
Beth Stern Enjoys a Glamours Day in New York City
Beth attended the Alice + Olivia presentation to support her friend and the brand's CEO and creative director, Stacey Bendet.
She admitted it was fun to get dressed up, have her hair and makeup done and spend the day embracing the New York Fashion Week festivities.
"It's such a New York day for me," she said of the outing.
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During the event, Beth also opened up about the major changes happening in her husband's career.
Howard is returning to SiriusXM for a new season of The Howard Stern Show on Monday, September 14, but he'll now host just one live show per week. The program is also expanding to HBO Max, where adapted video episodes will begin streaming every Thursday starting September 17.
For Beth, the lighter schedule comes with one major perk: more time together.
"It's actually great for me," she said, explaining that Howard will now work only one day a week. "So I get more Howard at home and he's still connected to the world, so it's a win-win for all of us."
Beth Stern Has 37 Foster Kittens Waiting at Home
Despite enjoying a day of fashion and glam, Beth revealed she couldn't stay out for too long.
The longtime animal advocate said she currently has a whopping 37 foster kittens at home and planned to head straight back to care for them after the show.
Her dedication to animal rescue is nothing new. Beth has spent years fostering cats and kittens through North Shore Animal League America, often documenting the animals in her care and helping them find permanent homes.