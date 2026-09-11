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Howard Stern’s Wife Beth Stern Says Weekly HBO Max Shows Let Howard Work One Day a Week and Spend More Time at Home

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Source: MEGA

Beth Stern said Howard Stern’s new schedule means more time at home.

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Sept. 11 2026, Updated 7:09 a.m. ET

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Howard Stern’s wife, Beth Stern, is loving the latest change to her husband’s work schedule, especially because it means she gets more time with him at home.

Beth, 54, opened up about Howard’s new HBO Max endeavor while attending the Alice + Olivia show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 11. Asked about the radio icon bringing his show to the streaming platform, she immediately expressed her excitement.

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Beth Stern Explained Why Howard Stern’s One-Day Workweek Is 'Wonderful'

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Image of Beth Stern revealed how Howard Stern’s workweek is changing their home life.
Source: MEGA

Beth Stern revealed how Howard Stern’s workweek is changing their home life.

“Oh my gosh, it’s such a wonderful [thing] — I mean, so Howard!” Beth told Daily Mail.

The new deal will see Howard, bring filmed episodes of The Howard Stern Show to HBO Max every Thursday, beginning September 17. The episodes will be adapted from his SiriusXM broadcasts and will include periodic extras.

But for the actress, one of the biggest perks of the new arrangement has nothing to do with streaming.

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Beth Stern Shared a Glimpse Into Life With Howard Stern in the Hamptons

Image of 'The Howard Stern Show' set to air on HBO Max every Thursday, beginning September 17.
Source: MEGA

'The Howard Stern Show' set to air on HBO Max every Thursday, beginning September 17.

The 72-year-old is also scaling back his SiriusXM schedule, with the show moving from two new episodes a week to one. He is expected to broadcast the weekly live show on Mondays from his Howard 100 channel.

Beth said the reduced schedule has been a welcome change for their life at home.

“It’s actually great for me, because he’s now going to start only working one day a week — so I get more Howard at home and he’s still connected to the world, so it’s a win-win for all of us,” she said.

The couple primarily stays at their home in the Hamptons, although she admitted they still have to travel back and forth sometimes.

Howard’s new HBO Max deal also doesn’t mean he is leaving SiriusXM. He renewed his contract with the company for three more years and is expected to remain there through 2028.

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Image of Beth Stern revealed Howard Stern’s latest painting is inspired by her love of butterflies.
Source: MEGA

Beth Stern revealed Howard Stern’s latest painting is inspired by her love of butterflies.

Despite his busy career, Beth said the radio host still finds plenty of ways to make their life together feel special.

“He’s always painting pictures for me,” she said.

“They’re usually of our animals, and so he’s now going to be working on a butterfly for me because I love butterflies,” the 54-year-old explained, adding, “I saw him taking pictures of a butterfly — I think he’s going to be painting me a butterfly.”

Image of Beth Stern has 37 foster kittens waiting for her at home.
Source: MEGA

Beth Stern has 37 foster kittens waiting for her at home.

The animal lover revealed she currently has 37 foster kittens in the foster room at home.

“I’m literally coming to this and rushing right back to the house because there are kittens that need me,” she said.

Getting dressed up for New York Fashion Week was clearly a change of pace for Beth, who admitted she normally doesn’t have much reason to get glammed up while caring for her foster animals.

“I don’t have makeup on in the house ever when I’m caring for all the fosters,” she said, adding, “It’s such a New York day for me."

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