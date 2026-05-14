Howard Stern's Wife Beth Admits She Had a 'Very Influential' Role in His New SiriusXM Deal After 'Hostile Workplace' Claims

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Howard Stern's wife, Beth Stern, revealed the radio icon is adjusting well to his new SiriusXM contract after past allegations of a hostile work environment. "I think his new schedule is working out really well for him. I think he’s very happy with it," Beth, 53, revealed during a Wednesday, May 13, appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

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Howard Stern Is 'Very Happy' With SiriusXM Deal

Source: MEGA Howard Stern and Beth Stern tied the knot in 2008.

Beth, who has been married to the media personality since 2008, revealed she played a "very influential" role in negotiating the deal and spoke about why he continues his decades-long career on the air. “I feel that it’s very good for him to continue [with SiriusXM]. He still enjoys doing it. He’s still, I think, very good at it. I think it keeps him connected,” she shared, adding his show gives him an "outlet" to share his opinions.

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Howard Stern Revealed Career Plans in December 2025

Source: MEGA Fans were unsure if Howard Stern was going to retire prior to his December 2025 announcement.

Stern, 72, revealed in December 2025 that he would be on the air for at least three more years after signing a new contract with the subscription-based, digital satellite radio service. Fans had been concerned about the future of the digital creator's show, as his $500 million SiriusXM contract was ending that year. "I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years," he shared with fans on "The Howard Stern Show" that month.

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Howard Stern Joked He's 'Not Suppose to Be Working'

Source: MEGA Howard Stern confirmed in December 2025 that he would be on the air for at least three more years.

Stern then joked about how he was able to keep his latest career move quiet and spill the news to listeners himself. "You know why there are no leaks? Because I didn’t know anything until the weekend — whether I was staying or going," he admitted. "I'm old as f---. I'm not supposed to be working … Where do I begin with this? Some of the staff said, ‘Can we come in and guess?’ People working here are hoping I stay."

Howard Stern Faces 'Hostile Work Environment' Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern, were sued by a former employee, who accused the couple of presiding over a 'hostile work environment' and improper firing.