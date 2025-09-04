NEWS Howard Stern Spent 'All Night' at Metallica Concert Days Before Abruptly Delaying Radio Show's Return Source: MEGA Rumors have been swirling about the fate of 'The Howard Stern Show.' Rebecca Friedman Sept. 4 2025, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

All was well with Howard Stern and his family just days before the radio host abruptly postponed his talk show's return from summer break. The 71-year-old was spotted at a SiriusXM event in the Hamptons, which featured a Metallica concert, at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on Thursday, September 4, alongside his wife, Beth, and one of his kids. Howard appeared to be in good spirits as he rocked out to the heavy metal band's songs. At some point between the concert and Tuesday, September 2, however, an alleged family tragedy occurred, leaving The Howard Stern Show to abruptly delay its return until Monday, September 8.

Howard Stern Rocks Out at Metallica Concert Before Postponing Radio Show

Source: MEGA Howard Stern was all smiles at a Metallica Concert last week.

Source: MEGA Howard Stern delayed his talk show's return amid cancelation rumors.

Howard was likely looking upbeat at the Metallica performance because he perhaps was still scheduled to take the mic for his radio show's initial September 2 return date. As OK! previously reported, The Howard Stern Show was allegedly pushed back a week because the host and his wife's beloved rescue cat Bud had devastatingly died.

Howard Stern 'Crushed' Over Death of His Cat

Source: @bethostern/Instagram Howard and Beth Stern's cat died this week.

"Howard is crushed. He adored Bud," a friend told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "Beth is distraught. She saved this stray, nursed him back to health, and he became their everything. Losing him has left them shattered." The source noted: "This isn’t just a pet. Bud was family. Howard can’t sit in front of a mic and laugh when his heart is breaking." Beth addressed the loss of her and Howard's cat in a sorrowful Instagram post on Tuesday, writing: "Our last kiss. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was tricking you inside. I will never, ever forget you and our special bond. Such joy you brought into our home!!! What an honor this past year was being with you. Bye, my Bud. 🌹."

When Will 'The Howard Stern Show' Return?

Source: @thehowardsternshow/youtube 'The Howard Stern Show' is set to return on Monday, September 8.