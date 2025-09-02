BREAKING NEWS Howard Stern Shockingly Delays SiriusXM Show's Big Return After Summer Break Amid Family Tragedy: Report Source: MEGA 'The Howard Stern Show' will now return on September 8. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 2 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

Howard Stern's SiriusXM show will not return as planned on Tuesday, September 2, following rumors of its cancelation. The Howard Stern Show revealed via social media early Tuesday morning that the radio broadcast would be taking another week off, postponing its plans to address speculation about the show's future. "Howard Stern will now speak Monday, September 8," the message read, urging listeners to "stay tuned."

Howard Stern Pushes Back Show's Post-Summer Return

Source: @thehowardsternshow/youtube 'The Howard Stern Show' was supposed to return on Tuesday, September 2.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Stern sent an email to his 95 employees on Monday night, September 1, informing his staffers not to panic while allegedly revealing he was in the midst of a family tragedy. A source told the news outlet that the Labor Day letter came "out of the blue," claiming the delay was a result of "frustrations over the new contract" he's been negotiating with the radio network.

Howard Stern Teases Major Announcement

Source: MEGA Rumors have circulated about 'The Howard Stern Show' being canceled.

The show's delay in return comes after Stern teased a major announcement via promotional content for his radio broadcast last month. "The tabloids have spoken: Howard Stern fired, canceled, is it really ‘Bye-Bye Booey’? Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show," a narrator said in promotions shared by SiriusXM, seemingly leaning into heightened media attention about the show's fate. "Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on or who to trust." "Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered, all the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside. Howard Stern will speak Tuesday September 2," the message continued.

Source: MEGA Howard Stern was accused of spreading rumors about his show's future as a publicity stunt.

Fueling rumors is Stern’s pricey $500 million, five-year SiriusXM contract, which is set to expire at the end of this year. If not renewed, Stern’s gig at SiriusXM could come to an end 20 years after he switched over to the radio network in 2006. As for the reported "family tragedy" Daily Mail claimed Stern was experiencing, the talk show host had been open about his mom’s ailing health in the past.

Source: MEGA Howard Stern's $500 million, five-year contract with SiriusXM expires at the end of this year.