or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Howard Stern
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Howard Stern Shockingly Delays SiriusXM Show's Big Return After Summer Break Amid Family Tragedy: Report

Photo of Howard Stern.
Source: MEGA

'The Howard Stern Show' will now return on September 8.

Profile Image

Sept. 2 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's SiriusXM show will not return as planned on Tuesday, September 2, following rumors of its cancelation.

The Howard Stern Show revealed via social media early Tuesday morning that the radio broadcast would be taking another week off, postponing its plans to address speculation about the show's future.

"Howard Stern will now speak Monday, September 8," the message read, urging listeners to "stay tuned."

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern Pushes Back Show's Post-Summer Return

Image of 'The Howard Stern Show' was supposed to return on Tuesday, September 2.
Source: @thehowardsternshow/youtube

'The Howard Stern Show' was supposed to return on Tuesday, September 2.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Stern sent an email to his 95 employees on Monday night, September 1, informing his staffers not to panic while allegedly revealing he was in the midst of a family tragedy.

A source told the news outlet that the Labor Day letter came "out of the blue," claiming the delay was a result of "frustrations over the new contract" he's been negotiating with the radio network.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern Teases Major Announcement

Image of rumors have circulated about 'The Howard Stern Show' being canceled.
Source: MEGA

Rumors have circulated about 'The Howard Stern Show' being canceled.

The show's delay in return comes after Stern teased a major announcement via promotional content for his radio broadcast last month.

"The tabloids have spoken: Howard Stern fired, canceled, is it really ‘Bye-Bye Booey’? Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show," a narrator said in promotions shared by SiriusXM, seemingly leaning into heightened media attention about the show's fate. "Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on or who to trust."

"Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered, all the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside. Howard Stern will speak Tuesday September 2," the message continued.

MORE ON:
Howard Stern

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Howard Stern was accused of spreading rumors about his show's future as a publicity stunt.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern was accused of spreading rumors about his show's future as a publicity stunt.

Fueling rumors is Stern’s pricey $500 million, five-year SiriusXM contract, which is set to expire at the end of this year.

If not renewed, Stern’s gig at SiriusXM could come to an end 20 years after he switched over to the radio network in 2006.

As for the reported "family tragedy" Daily Mail claimed Stern was experiencing, the talk show host had been open about his mom’s ailing health in the past.

Image of Howard Stern's $500 million, five-year contract with SiriusXM expires at the end of this year.
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern's $500 million, five-year contract with SiriusXM expires at the end of this year.

Ray Schiffman Stern, who is set to turn 98 next month, had allegedly faced medical setbacks in recent years.

"It rips my heart out. I don't want my mom to be uncomfortable. I just want to fix her," the media personality expressed on his talk show in February 2022. "I’m so tired and exhausted. Think of five other words for exhausted and tired and that's what I am. I'm so depressed. I mentioned this on the air yesterday that my mom's not doing well. She's just in a lot of pain, you know? Physical pain."

While his mother appeared to hang in their healthwise, Howard's father, Ben Stern, ended up dying later that same year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.