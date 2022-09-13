Howard Stern Declares He's Had 'Enough With The Queen' Following Constant Media Coverage Around Monarch's Death

“It’s weird traditions and everything and I’m like, ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen!'” he told co-host Robin Quivers after mentioning the historical figure. “I mean, it’s America, we don’t have a Queen.”

ARE JOHNNY DEPP & AMBER HEARD COPYING EACH OTHER'S COURTROOM OUTFITS? SEE THE PHOTOS!

“I mean, I get it,” he acknowledged of why the queen's passing has been on everyone's mind. “The Queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to [Donald] Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago.”