'We're Never Leaving': Donald Trump Refused To Leave The White House After Major 2020 US Election Loss
Not only does former President Donald Trump continue to struggle with the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, but he even refused to move out of the White House despite Joe Biden's confirmed win.
The New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman claimed in her book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" that the businessman was simply "just not going to leave."
“We’re never leaving,” he allegedly vowed to a White House aide after learning that his time at the Pennsylvania Avenue residence was coming to an end.
According to Haberman's book, Trump was overheard asking RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, “Why should I leave if they stole it from me?”
His struggle to admit defeat made it a historical loss, as Trump is the first and only president in the United States history to refuse to move out of the White House once their term ended.
His inability to concede and the public's response to the election sparked a series of unfortunate events for the nation, including the January 6 insurrection.
During the riots, a mob of Trump supporters attacked the nation's capitol building in an attempt to prevent Congress from counting the electoral votes and formalizing Biden's presidency. The January 6 Select Congressional Committee has blamed Trump's language for leading to the attack.
Aside from the insurgence, the twice-impeached politician is under several state and federal investigations for a slew of allegations, including Trump keeping classified White House records at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Former candidate, First Lady, U.S Senator and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton explained the protocol for classified documentation, during an episode of The View. The former Democratic candidate stressed the severity of taking sensitive documents out of the White House.
The democrat shared that during her time working under the Obama Administration, sensitive documents were delivered to her in a briefcase handcuffed to the wrist of a military courier.
"I don't understand how these documents ended up where they are," Clinton candidly said. "I don't understand how he was permitted to take them, even to the residence, let alone to a country club in Florida."
His Florida home was raided by the FBI on August 8 due to suspicion of the controversial politician holding on to extremely classified material.
As the public awaits more information surrounding the federal examination, Trump has teased running again for the 2024 election despite his multiple impeachments, investigations and the growing allegations against him.