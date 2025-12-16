Howard Stern Reveals His Fate at SiriusXM After Teasing Retirement From Radio: 'I Was Really Torn Up'

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's future on the radio has been revealed. On Tuesday morning, December 16, the famed radio show host revealed he'll be on the air for at least three more years after signing a contract with SiriusXM over the weekend. "I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years," he shared with fans on "The Howard Stern Show."

Source: @thehowardsternshow/youtube

Stern then joked about how he was able to spill the exciting news to his listeners before the public learned of his latest career move. "You know why there are no leaks? Because I didn’t know anything until the weekend — whether I was staying or going," he admitted. The 71-year-old continued: "I'm old as f---. I'm not supposed to be working … Where do I begin with this? Some of the staff said, ‘Can we come in and guess?’ People working here are hoping I stay."

Source: MEGA

While Stern loves his job, he also enjoyed the idea of having even more free time to focus on hobbies and life outside of work after the decades he's spent on the air. "I do like my days off. You know me, I’m never bored. I’m busy every minute," he noted. "I need me time. I’ve never had me time. I’ve been working my whole life. Never really having a personal life. I thought maybe at this point in my life, I could have some free time. It would be sad, but exciting for me." "I was really torn up. I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever," Stern admitted.

Source: @thehowardsternshow/youtube

The broadcaster’s announcement comes months after reports emerged over the summer revealing that Stern’s $500 million SiriusXM contract was coming to an end, leaving his future on the radio unknown. "Stern’s contract is up in the fall and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it," a source claimed to the U.S. Sun in August.

Source: MEGA