Howard Stern Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Refused to Let Him Pee Inside at Infamous White Party: 'What the F---?'

Howard — who was dating his now-wife, Beth Stern, at the time of the incident — thought: "Hey, wouldn't this be kind of cool to take my girlfriend to like P. Diddy's house?"

Upon arrival, however, the media personality realized he needed to use the bathroom.

"They wouldn't let me in the house to pee. I don't know what was going on in that house," Howard admitted of where Diddy's alleged drug-fueled "freak off" s-- parties are said to have taken place.