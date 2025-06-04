or
Howard Stern Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Refused to Let Him Pee Inside at Infamous White Party: 'What the F---?'

Howard Stern thought Sean 'Diddy' Combs' white party was 'lame.'

June 3 2025, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

Howard Stern was forced to pee outside after Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly prevented him from using the bathroom at one of the rapper's infamous white parties years ago.

During the Monday, June 2, episode of The Howard Stern Show, the famed radio host recalled his bad experience at a "backyard barbecue-type" of gathering hosted at Combs' house at some point around in the 2000s.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Didn't Let Howard Stern Inside at White Party

Howard Stern went to the party with his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Beth.

Howard — who was dating his now-wife, Beth Stern, at the time of the incident — thought: "Hey, wouldn't this be kind of cool to take my girlfriend to like P. Diddy's house?"

Upon arrival, however, the media personality realized he needed to use the bathroom.

"They wouldn't let me in the house to pee. I don't know what was going on in that house," Howard admitted of where Diddy's alleged drug-fueled "freak off" s-- parties are said to have taken place.

Radio Host Recalls 'Bikini Girls' at Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ White Party

Howard Stern remembered 'bikini girls' surrounding the pool at one of the rapper's white parties.

The Private Parts actor described there being "10 big Black bodyguards guarding every door" and "bikini girls walking around the pool" who "looked like they'd been hired for the day."

"[The security] said to me, 'No, you can't use the bathroom.' I'm like, 'what the f--- is this? I gotta pee.' So I left," he shared. "I went in the backyard, I go, 'What's going on? These guys aren't trusting me to use the bathroom.'"

Howard Stern Thought Sean 'Diddy' Combs' White Party Was 'Lame'

Howard Stern said he left Sean 'Diddy' Combs' party 'after 10 minutes.'

Howard confessed he didn't even end up seeing Diddy during his short time there since he wasn't allowed "inside of his house."

"I was in the yard and Beth had a pee too. After 10 minutes, we just said, 'This is lame,'" he remembered, noting how he was "dressed in all white," which is not his "color."

"You weren't allowed in unless you wore white and what do I own that's white?" he asked rhetorically. "I actually had one of those P. Diddy shirts in white and a white pair of pants I wore."

Howard Stern: 'Is P. Diddy That Important?'

Howard Stern didn't understand why Sean 'Diddy' Combs was so powerful.

Howard recalled thinking to himself, "is P. Diddy that important that he should be having like 10 guys blocking the doors?"

"My wife and I were so perplexed we couldn't use a bathroom that we peed on some dude's lawn that we found. We pulled over to the side of the road. I couldn't hold it any longer. It was either that or pee in my pants," he concluded.

