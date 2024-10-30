'Family Matters' Star Jaleel White Was 'Never Invited' to Any of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous Parties: 'I Got Left Off'
Family Matters star Jaleel White is counting his blessings that he never had to cross paths with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in jail in Brooklyn, N.Y., after being arrested in September.
“I never got invited to any parties,” White, 47, shared during the Wednesday, October 30, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I constantly say, ‘Rejection is God’s protection.’ I got left off the White Party list. I never really went out of my way to get myself invited to any of those things anyway. That’s the way it is.”
White also revealed more stories will be told in his upcoming Growing Up Urkel memoir.
“I address the historical context of these individuals,” White told podcast host Nick Viall, referring to Diddy, R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, who both have been convicted on sexual assault charges. “I don’t want people to think that I’m discussing these people without respect to people who have been their victims or convictions that have taken place.”
He added, “They’re also individuals that a lot of people crossed paths with. Puffy threw a lot of parties; there were a lot of people attending these parties regularly. And now everyone’s going quiet. I think there’s a way to share what it is that you’ve experienced honestly and not just for clickbait and also anything that may have taken place after you left or behind closed doors that you weren’t invited in.”
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal: Male Escort Tells Prosecutors the Mogul Flew Him Across the Country to Attend 'Freak Off' Party
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attempts to 'Pay His Way' Out of Jail 'Rightly Rejected' by Court, Prosecutors Claim
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Says 'Roughest Part' About Prison Life Is 'the Food' as Disgraced Star Remains Behind Bars Until May Trial
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the rapper, 54, was arrested last month on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail three times.
“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement about his client remaining behind bars. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”
Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”
Since September, Combs has been accused of assaulting of drugging a 10-year-old boy and forcing him to perform a sexual act on him nearly 20 years ago.
On Monday, October 28, court documents were filed, claiming the music mogul met the accuser, known as John Doe, in 2005 when his parents traveled to New York City so he could audition for him.