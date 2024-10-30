'Family Matters' Star Jaleel White Was 'Never Invited' to Any of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous Parties: 'I Got Left Off'

Family Matters star Jaleel White is counting his blessings that he never had to cross paths with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in jail in Brooklyn, N.Y., after being arrested in September.

“I never got invited to any parties,” White, 47, shared during the Wednesday, October 30, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I constantly say, ‘Rejection is God’s protection.’ I got left off the White Party list. I never really went out of my way to get myself invited to any of those things anyway. That’s the way it is.”