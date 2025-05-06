or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friend Wears 'Free Puff' Shirt to Court Alongside Rapper's Son Justin as Star's Trafficking Trial Begins: Photos

Photo of Justin Combs and a family friend and a picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' friend donned a 'free puff' shirt when attending the rapper's trafficking and sexual assault trial.

By:

May 6 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs' loved ones are standing by him through thick and thin.

After the first day of the rapper's s-- trafficking and sexual assault trial on Monday, May 5, one of the disgraced star's family friends was seen exiting a federal courthouse in NYC wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that read "FREE PUFF" in big, white capital letters.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs friend free puff shirt son justin trafficking trial begins photos
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' pal wore a 'Free Puff' sweatshirt to the first day of his trafficking trial.

Article continues below advertisement

The man in question — who also wore a "PUFF" baseball cap, black pants and black-and-white Nike Sneakers — was alongside Combs' son Justin Dior Combs, 31, who has been a pillar of support for Diddy, 55, from the beginning.

Justin — whose mom is Diddy's ex Misa Hylton — went for a more subtle look, wearing a button-down shirt, pants, dress shoes and a leather jacket all in black in addition to a pair of yellow-tinted, black-rimmed shades.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs friend free puff shirt son justin trafficking trial begins photos
Source: mega

The family friend was there with the rapper's son Justin Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

The trial is currently in the process of jury selection, with opening statements expected to be made on Monday, May 12.

After Diddy's homes were raided by the FBI in March 2024, he was arrested that September on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The mogul has been behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, since then and was denied bail multiple times.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

He chose to reject a plea deal in his final hearing before the trial officially began and pleaded not guilty.

The Grammy winner's seven kids attended many of his pre-trial court gatherings and vocalized their support for their father last year.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs friend free puff shirt son justin trafficking trial begins photos
Source: mega

The disgraced star pleaded not guilty to charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," they shared in a joint October 2024 statement. "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs friend free puff shirt son justin trafficking trial begins photos
Source: mega

The mogul's kids expressed their belief that their dad is innocent.

As OK! reported, an insider told journalist Rob Shuter the "I'll Be Missing You" vocalist is so "confident" that he wants to testify himself.

"He believes he can convince a jury he’s innocent — in his own words. He wants the world to hear his truth. He doesn’t want to hide behind lawyers," the source explained. "He’s still the master of the mic — and he thinks the jury will believe him over anyone else."

Said another insider, "He’s betting everything on himself. And in classic Diddy fashion — he thinks he’s going to win."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.