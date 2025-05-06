Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friend Wears 'Free Puff' Shirt to Court Alongside Rapper's Son Justin as Star's Trafficking Trial Begins: Photos
Sean "Diddy" Combs' loved ones are standing by him through thick and thin.
After the first day of the rapper's s-- trafficking and sexual assault trial on Monday, May 5, one of the disgraced star's family friends was seen exiting a federal courthouse in NYC wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that read "FREE PUFF" in big, white capital letters.
The man in question — who also wore a "PUFF" baseball cap, black pants and black-and-white Nike Sneakers — was alongside Combs' son Justin Dior Combs, 31, who has been a pillar of support for Diddy, 55, from the beginning.
Justin — whose mom is Diddy's ex Misa Hylton — went for a more subtle look, wearing a button-down shirt, pants, dress shoes and a leather jacket all in black in addition to a pair of yellow-tinted, black-rimmed shades.
The trial is currently in the process of jury selection, with opening statements expected to be made on Monday, May 12.
After Diddy's homes were raided by the FBI in March 2024, he was arrested that September on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The mogul has been behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, since then and was denied bail multiple times.
He chose to reject a plea deal in his final hearing before the trial officially began and pleaded not guilty.
The Grammy winner's seven kids attended many of his pre-trial court gatherings and vocalized their support for their father last year.
"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," they shared in a joint October 2024 statement. "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
As OK! reported, an insider told journalist Rob Shuter the "I'll Be Missing You" vocalist is so "confident" that he wants to testify himself.
"He believes he can convince a jury he’s innocent — in his own words. He wants the world to hear his truth. He doesn’t want to hide behind lawyers," the source explained. "He’s still the master of the mic — and he thinks the jury will believe him over anyone else."
Said another insider, "He’s betting everything on himself. And in classic Diddy fashion — he thinks he’s going to win."