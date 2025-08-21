'Pig' Howard Stern Slammed After 'Disgusting' Interview With Sofía Vergara Resurfaces Amid SiriusXM Firing Rumors
Howard Stern is taking heat over a resurfaced interview where he asked Sofía Vergara to b-----feed him.
When the famous actress appeared on his show in 2003, he began by complimenting her bosom, telling her she had a “big chest” and should not “touch it.”
“I like it,” he added.
Howard Stern Kept Talking About Sofía Vergara's Chest
Vergara seemed slightly uncomfortable, but said, “Thank you very much.”
Stern continued talking about her body, stating, “Believe me, there is no greater man on this planet than me, and if I tell you your chest is attractive, you keep it.” Vergara acknowledged his comment, saying she would “never touch it.”
He then said her mother gave her “the best advice” which was, “Don’t touch those b—.”
Howard Stern Joked It Could Be Arranged for Sofía Vergara to Get Pregnant
The shock jock kept going further, asking if she b-----fed her son, Manolo Vergara, whom she gave birth to when she was 19.
She shared she had b-----fed him, which led Howard to respond, “Oh, that must’ve been unbelievable.” “That wasn’t unbelievable,” the Modern Family star shot back. I was like 19.” Howard told her she must have had “so much milk,” leading Sofía to say there was “no respect here.”
“Oh, come on. I’m respecting you all over the place,” he retorted, adding, “That kid must’ve been fat from eating all that milk. I would love to feed from you. If you don’t want to go out with me, then at least let me feed from your chest.”
When Sofía insisted she “wasn’t pregnant now,” indicating she wasn't producing b----- milk, Howard told her “that can be arranged.”
Howard Stern Was Called 'Disgusting' for His Interview With Sofía Vergara
The clip, which recently appeared on Reddit, disgusted many viewers, with one noting they had “never seen an interview with him where he wasn’t disgusting to any of the women he had on the show.”
“This is f------ disgusting,” someone else noted. “He’s a pig.”
Sofía seemingly took the exchange as a joke, though, as she returned to his show in 2015.
The clip resurfacing comes fresh on the heels of rumors The Howard Stern Show is getting canceled.
On an upcoming episode of the show, set to air on September 2, Howard plans to answer “all questions” regarding what’s going on.
Was Howard Stern Fired From SiriusXM?
A 45-second teaser was released for the episode, beginning with headlines suggesting the “downfall of Howard Stern” and that he was getting “axed” from SiriusXM after more than 20 years of being on the air.
“Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on — or who to trust,” a narrator said in a voice-over. “Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak.”
Prior to the latest rumors, SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein discussed Howard’s future in an October 2024 interview, insisting he was unaware of any rumors regarding Howard wanting to retire from the network.
"He’s been with me and the company going on two decades, and so he’s pretty happy, but he’s also able, like many great artists, to stop whenever he wants," he shared. "Nobody will ever replace them. We would never try to replace them. It’s not what is even appropriate, but even practical."