'Pig' Howard Stern Slammed After 'Disgusting' Interview With Sofía Vergara Resurfaces Amid SiriusXM Firing Rumors

Howard Stern is taking heat over a resurfaced interview where he asked Sofía Vergara to b-----feed him. When the famous actress appeared on his show in 2003, he began by complimenting her bosom, telling her she had a “big chest” and should not “touch it.” “I like it,” he added.

Howard Stern Kept Talking About Sofía Vergara's Chest

Vergara seemed slightly uncomfortable, but said, “Thank you very much.” Stern continued talking about her body, stating, “Believe me, there is no greater man on this planet than me, and if I tell you your chest is attractive, you keep it.” Vergara acknowledged his comment, saying she would “never touch it.” He then said her mother gave her “the best advice” which was, “Don’t touch those b—.”

Howard Stern Joked It Could Be Arranged for Sofía Vergara to Get Pregnant

Source: MEGA Howard Stern told Sofía Vergara it must have been 'unbelievable' to be b-----fed by her.

The shock jock kept going further, asking if she b-----fed her son, Manolo Vergara, whom she gave birth to when she was 19. She shared she had b-----fed him, which led Howard to respond, “Oh, that must’ve been unbelievable.” “That wasn’t unbelievable,” the Modern Family star shot back. I was like 19.” Howard told her she must have had “so much milk,” leading Sofía to say there was “no respect here.” “Oh, come on. I’m respecting you all over the place,” he retorted, adding, “That kid must’ve been fat from eating all that milk. I would love to feed from you. If you don’t want to go out with me, then at least let me feed from your chest.” When Sofía insisted she “wasn’t pregnant now,” indicating she wasn't producing b----- milk, Howard told her “that can be arranged.”

Howard Stern Was Called 'Disgusting' for His Interview With Sofía Vergara

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara ended up returning to 'The Howard Stern Show' in 2015.

The clip, which recently appeared on Reddit, disgusted many viewers, with one noting they had “never seen an interview with him where he wasn’t disgusting to any of the women he had on the show.” “This is f------ disgusting,” someone else noted. “He’s a pig.” Sofía seemingly took the exchange as a joke, though, as she returned to his show in 2015. The clip resurfacing comes fresh on the heels of rumors The Howard Stern Show is getting canceled. On an upcoming episode of the show, set to air on September 2, Howard plans to answer “all questions” regarding what’s going on.

Was Howard Stern Fired From SiriusXM?

Source: MEGA Howard Stern will address if he was fired on the September 2 episode of his show.